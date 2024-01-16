Metrasens' Advanced Detection Technology Chosen by Moore Public Schools for Enhanced Safety at Extracurricular Events

The reliability and quality of Metrasens solutions are incomparable. We appreciate the partnership we have with Metrasens and the client care and technical support they can provide a district of our size. Dustin Horstkoetter, MPS Safety and Security Director Post this

In alignment with their ongoing commitment to safety, several schools within the district have already incorporated Metrasens detection systems. The decision to choose Metrasens was influenced by the unmatched reliability and durability of its detectors, which seamlessly align with the district's overarching safety goals, whether implemented district-wide or at individual campuses. Following a rigorous evaluation process of various detector options, Metrasens stood out with its comprehensive product offerings and exceptional service. The company provided on-location assistance and training, earning high praise from the district.

Dustin Horstkoetter, MPS Safety and Security Director, expressed his satisfaction, stating, "The reliability and quality of Metrasens solutions are incomparable. We appreciate the partnership we have with Metrasens and the client care and technical support they can provide a district of our size."

Metrasens Ultra utilizes state-of-the-art sensor technology to swiftly and accurately identify potential threats, including concealed weapons. Its unique flexibility for both indoor and outdoor use, coupled with portability that allows easy movement within and between facilities without physical contact, set it apart from competitors. Metrasens Ultra met key MPS criteria, including non-threatening design, portability, flexibility, ease of use, battery power option, weather resistance, zonal indication, and accuracy.

"We are thrilled to play an integral part in helping MPS achieve their objective to accurately identify prohibited threat items before entry into their venues," said Chis Arbeitman, Vice President of Market and Business Development at Metrasens. "MPS is utilizing the Metrasens Ultra to screen patrons before entering middle school and high school events, including football and basketball games, cheerleading competitions, graduations, and school board meetings. We remain committed to supporting all of their security initiatives to ensure a safe and positive experience for all participants in these venues."

About Metrasens

Metrasens is the world's leading provider of advanced magnetic detection technologies. With a technology center and manufacturing facility in the United Kingdom, a North American sales and customer service hub in Chicago and a global network of distributors, the company's innovative products are designed to address deficiencies in conventional screening methods and make the world safer and more secure. Metrasens' mission is to take cutting-edge science from the laboratory and use it to create revolutionary, award-winning products that meet the distinct and diverse security needs of its customers. Metrasens' core technologies have a wide range of real-world applications, embodied by solutions that are easy to adopt and simple to use.

For more information, visit http://www.metrasens.com.

About Moore Public Schools

Moore Public Schools is Oklahoma's fourth-largest public school district, serving 24,191 students and their families. Our vision is "Shaping Today's Students Into Tomorrow's Leaders" and we strive to achieve this vision by providing exceptional and varied opportunities for every student's personal, physical, and academic growth. We have produced countless National Merit Finalists and academic all-state students over the decades, along with innumerable 6A athletics titles and superior fine arts, STEM, and career exploration offerings. These opportunities work to develop our students into young adults of character and resilience, prepared for their next chapters after graduation. Learn more at http://www.mooreschools.com

