Metrasens Enhances Customer Safety Outcomes with New Learning and Development Platform for the MRI Market

"The Metrasens Learning Zone is a game-changer for organizations seeking to maintain peak proficiency over the long term," said Simon Goodyear, CEO of Metrasens. Post this

"The Metrasens Learning Zone is a game-changer for organizations seeking to maintain peak proficiency over the long term," said Simon Goodyear, CEO of Metrasens. "MRI safety is particularly vulnerable to factors like staff turnover, inconsistent training resources, and challenges in tracking compliance. By providing continuous, accessible training, we're empowering teams to maximize the value of our detection solutions and ensuring that systems are used to their fullest potential to uphold the highest standards of safety."

Metrasens Learning Zone will have a combination of Metrasens product training as well as more universal training on MRI Safety principles. Some of the course catalog will offer continuing education (CE) credit options for learners as an added benefit. Metrasens' popular webinars will also be added to the learning management platform with on-demand CE credit opportunities.

Kellye Mantooth, Manager of MRI Safety Training & Education at Metrasens, has seen firsthand the impact of the training available through Metrasens Learning Zone. "As an MRSO and MRSE, I know that the success of any MRI safety program depends on the frontline staff," said Mantooth. "Metrasens Learning Zone provides essential, accessible training that reinforces critical safety principles and best practices for both MRI and non-MRI personnel, helping to prevent adverse events and uphold the highest standards of safety."

Consistent, robust training ensures both current and future staff are equipped with the same foundational knowledge, reinforcing best practices at regular intervals. This approach enhances safety outcomes by equipping Metrasens' customers with the necessary knowledge and skills to align Metrasens detection systems with the organization's safety goals. Additionally, managers are empowered with tools to monitor progress, track enrollment, training results, and ensure compliance across the team. Metrasens Learning Zone is available worldwide in a number of languages for radiology departments of all sizes and locales.

"Metrasens has long been recognized for excellence in the MRI safety category, providing market leading ferromagnetic detection solutions to keep MRI the safe modality," said Brandon Taylor, Senior Director of MRI Safety at Metrasens. "We are now able to augment those solutions with Metrasens Learning Zone to reinforce and support our customer's commitment to safety."

The Metrasens Learning Zone will be unveiled at RSNA 2024 , taking place from December 1-4, 2024 at McCormick Place in Chicago, IL. Visit us at booth #6638 to learn more about this innovative platform and experience a live demo.

About Metrasens

Metrasens is the world's leading provider of advanced magnetic detection technologies. With a technology center and manufacturing facility in the United Kingdom, a North American sales and customer service hub in Chicago and a global network of distributors, the company's innovative products are designed to address deficiencies in conventional screening methods and make the world safer and more secure. Metrasens' mission is to take cutting-edge science from the laboratory and use it to create revolutionary, award-winning products that meet the distinct and diverse security needs of its customers. Metrasens' core technologies have a wide range of real-world applications, embodied by solutions that are easy to adopt and simple to use.

For more information, visit http://www.metrasens.com.

Media Contact

Daniel Kuzniewski, Metrasens, 630-541-6509, [email protected], Metrasens

Twitter Facebook

SOURCE Metrasens