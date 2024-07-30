Metrasens Entrusted by Public Schools Nationwide as Strategic Partner in Extracurricular Event Safety

"School districts adopting safety and security partners like Metrasens are taking practical steps in prioritizing school safety," stated Ryan Petty, Florida State Board of Education member and father of Alaina Petty, a victim of the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting. Post this

Ryan Petty, Florida State Board of Education member and father of Alaina Petty, a victim of the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, emphasizes the importance of proactive safety measures. "Schools can, and should continue to take practical steps towards building a safer environment for students on campuses, not only during school hours, but also during extracurricular events," said Petty. "School districts adopting safety and security partners like Metrasens are taking practical steps in prioritizing school safety."

Recognizing this critical issue, Metrasens has been chosen by public schools nationwide as a strategic partner in enhancing extracurricular event safety and addressing related challenges, such as the prevalence of vaping on campuses. With 300 systems deployed across more than 30 school districts and 200 individual schools, Metrasens is at the forefront of safeguarding students and staff and prioritizing compliance.

Fort Worth Independent School District (FWISD) selected Metrasens to bolster safety measures for graduation ceremonies and extracurricular events. Daniel Garcia, Safety & Security Executive Director at Fort Worth ISD stated: "With regards to Fort Worth ISD graduations and other ceremonies, it's paramount that students, faculty, and visiting families feel assured and confident as they come together to commemorate these special occasions. As we open our facilities to families, it's essential to offer reassurance that Metrasens Ultra systems provide a completely safe solution for all members of our school community."

In Tulsa Public Schools (TPS) independent school district in Oklahoma, Metrasens' state-of-the-art security screening systems bolster safety protocols across 77 learning communities.

Dr. Matthias Wicks, former Chief of Police at Tulsa Public Schools, emphasized the district's unwavering commitment to securing all facilities and events, stating: "To accomplish our safety goals, we deployed Metrasens Ultra technologies and steadfast safety protocols to protect the well-being of everyone in attendance at our extracurricular events."

Similarly, Moore Public Schools (MPS), Oklahoma's fourth-largest public school district, collaborated with Metrasens to bolster safety measures across 35 campus sites and large venues. Embracing a proactive stance towards safety, MPS integrated Metrasens Ultra detection systems to maintain the highest security standards. Dustin Horstkoetter, MPS Safety and Security Director, commended Metrasens for its unmatched reliability and quality, affirming, "the reliability and quality of Metrasens solutions are incomparable."

Further solidifying its position as a leader in school security, Barberton High School (BHS), situated within Ohio's Barberton City School District, chose Metrasens as a pivotal partner in its proactive approach to campus security. Recognizing the need to enhance security protocols in light of recent incidents targeting schools nationwide, BHS aimed to stay ahead of potential risks and ensure the safety of its students and staff through this partnership.

"We believe having another layer of security that is non-intrusive and is safe to use is a logical step forward," said Jeff Ramnytz, Superintendent of Barberton City Schools. "We highly recommend Metrasens to other school districts seeking to enhance their security measures."

"Extracurricular events such as football games, basketball tournaments, and other school activities often attract individuals from inside as well as outside the immediate community, presenting unique security challenges," said Todd Hokunson, Chief Commercial Officer at Metrasens. "In response to these concerns, Metrasens is committed to shaping the safety landscape in educational environments through innovative solutions and strategic partnerships."

These key partnerships underscore Metrasens' dedication to providing innovative solutions that prioritize safety and compliance in educational settings. As administrators and safety directors continue to navigate evolving security challenges, whether securing extracurricular school activities or addressing the growing issue of vape usage on campus, Metrasens remains steadfast in its mission to empower educators and protect students, ensuring a secure environment conducive to learning and growth.

About Metrasens

Metrasens is the world's leading provider of advanced magnetic detection technologies. With a technology center and manufacturing facility in the United Kingdom, a North American sales and customer service hub in Chicago and a global network of distributors, the company's innovative products are designed to address deficiencies in conventional screening methods and make the world safer and more secure. Metrasens' mission is to take cutting-edge science from the laboratory and use it to create revolutionary, award-winning products that meet the distinct and diverse security needs of its customers. Metrasens' core technologies have a wide range of real-world applications, embodied by solutions that are easy to adopt and simple to use.

For more information, visit http://www.metrasens.com

Media Contact

Daniel Kuzniewski, Metrasens, 6305416509, [email protected], Metrasens

