Metrasens Named the Winner of the 2024 Campus Safety BEST Award

"We are thrilled to receive the 2024 Campus Safety BEST Award," commented Todd Hokunson, Chief Commercial Officer at Metrasens. "This honor reinforces our mission to support our customers in ensuring secure environments across their campuses." Post this

The BEST Award program honors superior security, law enforcement, emergency management, facilities management, and life safety products and services for healthcare, higher education, and K-12 school campuses. Awards are chosen by a panel of judges selected from the industry by the editorial staff of Campus Safety Magazine.

"Campus Safety takes pride in focusing on content that helps protection professionals in the healthcare and education markets keep their students, teachers, patients, visitors, and campuses safe and secure," says Robin Hattersley, editor of Campus Safety.

"We are thrilled to receive the 2024 Campus Safety BEST Award," commented Todd Hokunson, Chief Commercial Officer at Metrasens. "This honor reinforces our mission to support our customers in ensuring secure environments across their campuses."

Trusted by school districts, hospitals, and corporate campuses worldwide, Metrasens Ultra systems are indispensable for weapons detection at extracurricular events and vape detection within school premises. Additionally, Metrasens detection systems play a vital role in detecting weapons within hospital emergency and behavioral health departments.

About Metrasens

Metrasens is the world's leading provider of advanced magnetic detection technologies. With a technology center and manufacturing facility in the United Kingdom, a North American sales and customer service hub in Chicago and a global network of distributors, the company's innovative products are designed to address deficiencies in conventional screening methods and make the world safer and more secure. Metrasens' mission is to take cutting-edge science from the laboratory and use it to create revolutionary, award-winning products that meet the distinct and diverse security needs of its customers. Metrasens' core technologies have a wide range of real-world applications, embodied by solutions that are easy to adopt and simple to use.

For more information, visit http://www.metrasens.com.

Media Contact

Dan Kuzniewski, Metrasens, 630-541-6509, [email protected], https://www.metrasens.com/

Twitter Facebook

SOURCE Metrasens