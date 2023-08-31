Metrasens Partners with Convergint to Enable Wider Access to Advanced Detection Systems

"Metrasens Ultra is a great fit in organizations looking for screening solutions that are precise, simple, flexible, and scalable. Working with Convergint we can help provide a solution for these needs." Tweet this

"Convergint is a great organization with a stellar reputation as a leading systems integrator, and we are thrilled to partner with them to enhance safety and security with the broad range of customers and markets we both serve", said Todd Hokunson, Chief Commercial Officer for Metrasens. "Metrasens Ultra is a great fit in organizations looking for screening solutions that are precise, simple, flexible, and scalable. Working with Convergint we can help provide a solution for these needs."

"We're thrilled to partner with Metrasens to meet the unique needs of our customers – including in the healthcare sector – leveraging the company's innovative Metrasens Ultra solution", said Christopher Lutz, Vice President, Healthcare Vertical, Convergint. "Both of our organizations are focused on the same task – enhancing our customers' security posture so that the staff in their organizations can operate in their environments safely. Partnering with Metrasens provides another solution to help realize that task."

Metrasens will be exhibiting at Global Security Exchange (GSX) from September 11-13 at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas, Texas. Visit booth 2715 to experience Metrasens Ultra.

About Metrasens

Metrasens is the world's leading provider of advanced magnetic detection technologies. With a technology center and manufacturing facility in the United Kingdom, a North American sales and customer service hub in Chicago and a global network of distributors, the company's innovative products are designed to address deficiencies in conventional screening methods and make the world safer and more secure. Metrasens' mission is to take cutting-edge science from the laboratory and use it to create revolutionary, award-winning products that meet the distinct and diverse security needs of its customers. Metrasens' core technologies have a wide range of real-world applications, embodied by solutions that are easy to adopt and simple to use. For more information, visit http://www.metrasens.com.

About Convergint

Convergint is a $2.3 billion USD global, industry-leading systems integrator that designs, installs, and services electronic security, cybersecurity, fire and life safety, building automation, and audio-visual systems. Listed as the #1 systems integrator in SDM Magazine's Top Systems Integrators Report for the past 6 years, Convergint leads with over 9,000 colleagues and more than 200 locations worldwide. To learn more about Convergint, visit http://www.convergint.com.

Media Contact

Dan Kuzniewski, Metrasens, (630) 541-6509, [email protected], https://www.metrasens.com

