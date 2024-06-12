Metrasens Recognized as a 2024 Secure Campus Award Winner

"Our primary objective is to enhance safety and instill peace of mind for our customers. We are dedicated to providing cutting-edge solutions that prioritize safety and security in campus environments." Dr. Simon Goodyear, CEO and Co-Founder of Metrasens Post this

"We are incredibly honored to receive the Gold Winner designation in the 2024 Secure Campus Award by Campus Security Today," said Dr. Simon Goodyear, CEO and Co-Founder of Metrasens. "Our primary objective is to enhance safety and instill peace of mind for our customers. We are dedicated to providing cutting-edge solutions that prioritize safety and security in campus environments."

Metrasens exemplifies a proactive and precise approach to identifying risks, which is particularly valuable in educational and healthcare campuses. Trusted by school districts and hospitals nationwide, Metrasens Ultra systems are indispensable for weapons detection at extracurricular events and vape detection within school premises. Additionally, Metrasens detection systems play a vital role in detecting weapons within hospital emergency and behavioral health departments.

About Metrasens

Metrasens is the world's leading provider of advanced magnetic detection technologies. With a technology center and manufacturing facility in the United Kingdom, a North American sales and customer service hub in Chicago and a global network of distributors, the company's innovative products are designed to address deficiencies in conventional screening methods and make the world safer and more secure. Metrasens' mission is to take cutting-edge science from the laboratory and use it to create revolutionary, award-winning products that meet the distinct and diverse security needs of its customers. Metrasens' core technologies have a wide range of real-world applications, embodied by solutions that are easy to adopt and simple to use.

For more information, visit http://www.metrasens.com.

Media Contact

Dan Kuzniewski, Metrasens, 630-541-6509, [email protected], https://www.metrasens.com

