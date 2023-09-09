Metrasens Ultra Advanced Detection Technology Real-Time Integration with Milestone X-Protect

First integration through App-Techs BTX (Bridge to XProtect)
NAPERVILLE, Ill., Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Metrasens, a recognized leader in advanced detection systems for security and safety applications, today announced its real-time integration of the Metrasens Ultra detection system into Milestone XProtect through the App-Techs BTX integration engine.
The integration classifies events and alarms from Metrasens Ultra's five detection zones, as well as all five levels of signal strength, allowing system operators to easily identify and manage events.
Some of the key benefits of this integration include:
- Association detection alarms to any number of cameras configured within XProtect
- Create situation-specific and/or site-specific alarm messages for easy understanding and action
- Trigger matrix views, PTX presents, and user-defined events
- Search detection metadata in the Smart Client
- Monitor the online/offline status of Metrasens Ultra
- Manage alarm state and tag alarms for alarm resolution
"We are beginning to unlock more value in Metrasens Ultra, empowering security ecosystems by integrating into third party security management systems," said Ron Long, Vice President of Customer Success for Metrasens. "This is an exciting step along with App-Techs and the BTX client bridge to Milestone XProtect, a recognized leader in the video management software space."
Metrasens will be demonstrating the integration at Global Security Exchange (GSX) at booth #2715, taking place at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas, Texas from September 11-13. For more information about Metrasens at GSX please visit https://gsx23.mapyourshow.com/8_0/exhibitor/exhibitor-details.cfm?exhid=18733728.
About Metrasens
Metrasens is the world's leading provider of advanced magnetic detection technologies. With a technology center and manufacturing facility in the United Kingdom, a North American sales and customer service hub in Chicago and a global network of distributors, the company's innovative products are designed to address deficiencies in conventional screening methods and make the world safer and more secure. Metrasens' mission is to take cutting-edge science from the laboratory and use it to create revolutionary, award-winning products that meet the distinct and diverse security needs of its customers. Metrasens' core technologies have a wide range of real-world applications, embodied by solutions that are easy to adopt and simple to use. For more information, visit http://www.metrasens.com.
