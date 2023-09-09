Metrasens Ultra Advanced Detection Technology Real-Time Integration with Milestone X-Protect

"We are beginning to unlock more value in Metrasens Ultra, empowering security ecosystems by integrating into third party security management systems," said Ron Long, Vice President of Customer Success for Metrasens. Tweet this

Some of the key benefits of this integration include:

Association detection alarms to any number of cameras configured within XProtect

Create situation-specific and/or site-specific alarm messages for easy understanding and action

Trigger matrix views, PTX presents, and user-defined events

Search detection metadata in the Smart Client

Monitor the online/offline status of Metrasens Ultra

Manage alarm state and tag alarms for alarm resolution

"We are beginning to unlock more value in Metrasens Ultra, empowering security ecosystems by integrating into third party security management systems," said Ron Long, Vice President of Customer Success for Metrasens. "This is an exciting step along with App-Techs and the BTX client bridge to Milestone XProtect, a recognized leader in the video management software space."

Metrasens will be demonstrating the integration at Global Security Exchange (GSX) at booth #2715, taking place at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas, Texas from September 11-13. For more information about Metrasens at GSX please visit https://gsx23.mapyourshow.com/8_0/exhibitor/exhibitor-details.cfm?exhid=18733728.

About Metrasens

Metrasens is the world's leading provider of advanced magnetic detection technologies. With a technology center and manufacturing facility in the United Kingdom, a North American sales and customer service hub in Chicago and a global network of distributors, the company's innovative products are designed to address deficiencies in conventional screening methods and make the world safer and more secure. Metrasens' mission is to take cutting-edge science from the laboratory and use it to create revolutionary, award-winning products that meet the distinct and diverse security needs of its customers. Metrasens' core technologies have a wide range of real-world applications, embodied by solutions that are easy to adopt and simple to use. For more information, visit http://www.metrasens.com.

Media Contact

Dan Kuzniewski, Metrasens, 630-541-6509, [email protected], www.metrasens.com

SOURCE Metrasens