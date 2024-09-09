Metrics Holdings: Creating Possibility. Delivering Success

At Metrics Holdings, we like to think of ourselves as transformation specialists," says Shah," because we transform complex challenges like the limitation of EV batteries, fragmented document sources, or stockouts and overstocks into bespoke solutions for our customers. Post this

Transforming supply chain, manufacturing, supplier management

"At Metrics Holdings, we like to think of ourselves as transformation specialists," says Shah," because we transform complex challenges like the limitation of EV batteries, fragmented document sources, or stockouts and overstocks into bespoke solutions for our customers. For example, when COVID wreaked havoc on the global supply chain, our 400+ employees pivoted to new strategies and countermeasures to keep things moving for our businesses and our customers."

As a holding company of three successful entities, we not only work to control the controllable but also to nurture a unique work environment. Whether it's our global supply chain company, MES; our domestic manufacturing, near-sourcing, warehousing, and 3PL solutions provider Metrics Works; or our software company MESH Works, we empower our people with the space and the freedom to create and connect ideas to benefit our customers, our companies, and our communities.

Leadership is the cornerstone of progress

At Metrics Holdings, delivering on our mission and promises starts with a bold vision and an optimistic leader. Fortunately, we have both.

Founded by global business leader, Hiten Shah and his family, Metrics Holdings is a minority-owned enterprise spearheaded by a man who know that what's good for our companies is good for our customers.

As such, Metrics Holdings operates with a belief that businesses can, and should, be both profitable and benevolent. That's why our business ecosystem is intentionally designed to bring together exceptional worldwide management teams, dedicated global associates, and a profound commitment to fostering business and societal success.

Shaping the future with our partners

For Metrics Holdings and its companies, outperforming our customers' expectations far surpasses merely achieving them. As an organization, we're committed to developing deep roots in the communities in which we do business, as well as building long-term, mutually beneficial partnerships.

We are committed to work with our suppliers, customers and partners, where it makes the strategic sense. Our Industries and verticals are large – we are absolutely open to working with competitors and customers, in the way, which makes sense to them. We can have MES competitor be a MESH customers, MESH supplier work with Metrics Works Customers or any MESH supplier in Bombay Metrics, Ningbo Metrics or other affiliates, find buyers through MESH network to grow their customer. Together with our partners, we're continuing to explore new ideas, develop imaginative solutions, and drive the future toward even greater success.

Watch this to learn more about Metrics Holdings and its subsidiaries.

