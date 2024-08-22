Metrics that Matter® Unveils MTM® 2.0: Revolutionizing Cybersecurity with AI-Driven Insights

"The MTM framework coverage metrics, especially the NYDFS coverage, are very useful for Board-level presentations. Finding our gaps and understanding what we might use to cover those gaps was a great assist in scenario planning." Post this

The centerpiece of MTM 2.0 is the Executive Dashboard—a fully customizable dashboard offering complete visualization of an organization's cybersecurity program's maturity, risk posture, compliance status, and financial risk quantification metrics. This intuitive interface empowers organizations with unparalleled insight into their cybersecurity initiatives, providing the data needed to make informed decisions quickly.

Understanding the Criminal Perspective: Adversarial Market Value

MTM 2.0 introduces the Adversarial Market Value module, a pioneering feature that evaluates a company's worth from a criminal's perspective. By leveraging proprietary threat intelligence, this tool answers the critical question, 'How much could a criminal make by stealing your records?' This insight allows organizations to prioritize their cybersecurity investments strategically, ensuring resources are allocated to protect the most valuable assets.

Comprehensive Compliance Coverage: Unified Compliance Framework® Integration

In response to the ever-evolving regulatory landscape, MTM 2.0 integrates the Unified Compliance Framework® (UCF®), the world's largest interconnected library of compliance documents. This integration enables MTM to support compliance frameworks including NIST 1.1, NIST 2.0, NYDFS, ISO 27001, CIS, and seven other frameworks for a total of 12 out of the box frameworks. Organizations can now streamline their compliance efforts with built-in evidence statements for self-attestation to requirements.

"We're approaching cybersecurity the wrong way," stated Larry Pfeifer, CEO of MTM. "After 27 years in the field, I've realized that despite the constant evolution of technology, the core issues remain unchanged. The problem lies in our failure to clearly define what cybersecurity truly is. As a result, our efforts to defend against cyber threats are often misguided."

Pfeifer continued, "We started with a simple question: 'What is cybersecurity?' At its core, cybersecurity is about protecting our digital assets from criminals who seek to steal them for value or profit. MTM introduces a new concept in cybersecurity. It's a platform that reimagines how we approach security, developed by professionals with experience in defense, offense, and even from former criminals. The idea is to think like a criminal: What would they target within your organization, and why? What impact would an attack have on your reputation and company? How effectively are you defending against these threats? MTM offers not just insights but actionable recommendations to help you strengthen your defenses."

Expected Impact and Key Statistics

MTM 2.0 is designed to optimize cybersecurity investments, ensuring organizations are protected against the most relevant and significant threats.

"We used the data from Metrics that Matter as a key pillar when explaining the program's ROI," said Jane Domboski, CISO, OneMain Financial. "The MTM framework coverage metrics, especially the NYDFS coverage, are very useful for Board-level presentations. Finding our gaps and understanding what we might use to cover those gaps was a great assist in scenario planning."

Key benefits of MTM include:

100% Visualization: Comprehensive metrics on cyber program maturity, risk, compliance, and financial cyber risk quantification.

Advanced Analytics: MTM's AI and machine learning models achieve accuracy rates between 85-95%, transforming risk management by offering tailored assessments and predicting potential losses with up to 99% accuracy.

Productivity Boost: A 75% increase in productivity for Security Program Governance, Risk & Compliance through automation.

Nate Ungerott, CEO of Consortium Networks, a value-added reseller of MTM remarked, "Throughout my career in the cybersecurity industry, I have witnessed the constant struggle clients face in balancing ongoing investments within a fragmented ecosystem, managing risk tolerance, and clearly communicating these decisions to business stakeholders and board members. The Metrics That Matter platform is a game-changer for Consortium, empowering our clients to tackle these challenges with ease and clarity. We're thrilled to offer this dynamic solution that brings simplicity and effectiveness to help our clients manage their cyber investments."

Obtain Your Organization's Annual Financial Inherent Cyber Risk Amount

MTM is offering organizations the opportunity to instantly obtain their Potential Annual Inherent Risk by visiting www.crmtm.net.

About Metrics that Matter

Metrics that Matter (MTM) is a leading provider of AI-powered cybersecurity solutions. Our platform redefines how organizations approach cybersecurity by offering unprecedented insight into the value of their assets to criminals, the financial impact of potential breaches, and tailored recommendations for optimizing cybersecurity investments.

Media Contact

Charles Iannuzzelli, Metrics That Matter, 1 856-630-0776, [email protected], www.crmtm.net

SOURCE Metrics That Matter