MetriTrack partners with Mammography Educators to Launch Custom Sonographer training with MetriTrack's Computer Assisted Breast Ultrasound solution, the BVN G-2000

By combining the power of MetriTrack's automated breast ultrasound solution with the high-quality training provided by Mammography Educators, new and existing breast Sonographers can expect a rapid learning curve to reach proficiency in performing top quality, reproducible, ultrasound exams. Tweet this

By combining the power of MetriTrack's automated breast ultrasound solution with the high-quality training provided by Mammography Educators, new and existing breast Sonographers can expect a rapid learning curve to reach proficiency in performing top quality, reproducible, ultrasound exams. Mammography Educators will use MetriTrack's technology to perform customized on site and remote one-to-one instruction for effective and efficient training with Sonographers at any location. This will allow for the rapid expansion of breast ultrasound procedures and close the gap that healthcare is currently experiencing due to the lack of sufficient breast ultrasound providers. The tele-ultrasound capability provided by MetriTrack will enable Breast Radiologists to support Sonographers using the BVN G-2000 system from any location.

"MetriTrack's technology enables more access to best quality breast ultrasound for the women with dense breasts. The other very exciting aspect is that it guides any user to get exactly where a tumor is located, and it eliminates human error. This is a total game changer." Belinda Zaparinuk R.T.(R)(M),BS,CBEC,FNCBC Breast Ultrasound Educator with 40 years of Breast Imaging experience.

"We are excited to have such an outstanding organization partnering with MetriTrack. We are confident that this collaboration will dramatically change the way patients are currently cared for. With the partnership of Mammography Educators and their excellent support, we will be able to provide our technology to a wide breadth of customers," said Dr. Calin Caluser, CEO and Founder at MetriTrack, Inc.

About Mammography Educators LLC

Mammography Educators is a world-renowned provider of high-quality methods for breast imaging through unique and engaging education services and products. The Company, co-founded by Amy Chatten, MPH and international mammography expert Louise Miller, RT(R)(M)(ARRT), FSBI, FNCBC, provides mammography and breast ultrasound training to assist breast centers in performing top quality exams, streamlining operations, preparing for inspections and obtaining professional accreditations.

About MetriTrack, Inc.

Established in 2014, MetriTrack has developed novel technologies for improving the clinical effectiveness and utilization of ultrasound as the preferred modality for imaging of dense breast tissue. With the MetriTrack technologies, ultrasound can provide more utilization in the detection and subsequent treatment of small breast cancers.

MetriTrack's BVN-2000 is FDA cleared and available for purchase and installation.

Media Contact

Mirela Wohlford, MetriTrack Inc., 1 (708) 498-3578, [email protected], www.metritrack.com

SOURCE MetriTrack Inc.