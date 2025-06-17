Metro Detroit-Headquartered Company Amerisure Sponsors U.S. Open Champion J.J. Spaun

Amerisure-sponsored golfer J.J. Spaun's U.S. Open victory and partnership with Amerisure highlights a shared commitment to integrity, resilience, and championship-caliber performance.
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Amerisure Insurance-sponsored athlete, J.J. Spaun, has won the 125th Annual U.S. Open Championship, bringing Farmington Hills-headquartered Amerisure Insurance into the national spotlight.
Amerisure has sponsored and supported J.J. Spaun since 2020. The partnership has seen J.J. evolve as an athlete and TOUR professional through his first TOUR win at the Valero Texas Open in March 2022, several top 5 finishes, runner-up at THE PLAYERS Championship in March of this year and now as the 2025 U.S. Open Champion.
Amerisure chose to sponsor this charismatic athlete because he shares the company's core values of relationships, passion, integrity, and community.
"Amerisure is proud to support J.J. Spaun's professional golf career and evolution as an athlete," said Robert Nicholas, Amerisure's Vice President of Sales Enablement & Marketing. "J.J. continues to be a great ambassador for our brand, demonstrating integrity, resilience, and a drive to get the most out of himself while remaining focused and humble."
See videos with J.J. on the Amerisure website at: https://amerisure.com/corporate-partnerships/
Media Contact
Robert Nicholas, Amerisure, 248-442-6640, [email protected], amerisure.com
SOURCE Amerisure
