Metro Storage LLC Invests in Sustainable Future with Rooftop Solar Energy Panels

Metro Storage LLC expands it's Green Initiative with rooftop solar panels.
LAKE FOREST, Ill., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Metro Storage LLC, a leading provider of storage solutions, is proud to announce its Green Initiative aimed at advancing sustainability in its operations. The company is investing in cutting-edge rooftop solar energy panels at select Metro Self Storage locations, reaffirming its commitment to environmental responsibility and the communities it serves.
Metro currently has 19 solar projects completed, under construction, or under agreement. When the current projects are finalized, Metro estimates the solar installations will generate 7.0 million kWh of clean, renewable energy annually, accounting for 50% of the company's electrical consumption.
"We looked at our stores, which are located in states that have favorable policies and incentives for solar power installations," said Nick Gerou, Chief Investment Officer of Metro Storage LLC.
Besides its rapidly growing solar energy programs, Metro's Green Initiative includes retrofitting properties with LED bulbs, installing motion-activated light systems, reducing water consumption, and developing new properties utilizing tilt-up construction.
"Over the next three to five years, our goal is to have rooftop solar installations that produce as much electricity as our portfolio of properties use," says Gerou.
About Metro Storage LLC
Metro Storage LLC is a privately owned, fully integrated, international self-storage company specializing in the development, construction, acquisition, and management of self-storage facilities in the USA and Central America. Metro operates under the registered trademark "Metro Self Storage®" in the US and is one of the largest owner/operators of self-storage facilities in the United States with over 85 stores covering 11 states. Metro Storage International (MSI) has an affiliate/partner in Central America which operates under the trade name "Mr. B's" and is Central America's leading self-storage operator with locations throughout Guatemala, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and the Dominican Republic. More information about the firm is available at metrostoragecorporate.com.
Media Contact
PJ Richards, Metro Storage LLC, (847) 235-8932, [email protected], https://www.metrostoragecorporate.com/
SOURCE Metro Storage LLC
Share this article