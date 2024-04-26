Metro Storage LLC Invests in Sustainable Future with Rooftop Solar Energy Panels

Over the next three to five years, our goal is to have rooftop solar installations that produce as much electricity as our portfolio of properties use. Post this

"We looked at our stores, which are located in states that have favorable policies and incentives for solar power installations," said Nick Gerou, Chief Investment Officer of Metro Storage LLC.

Besides its rapidly growing solar energy programs, Metro's Green Initiative includes retrofitting properties with LED bulbs, installing motion-activated light systems, reducing water consumption, and developing new properties utilizing tilt-up construction.

"Over the next three to five years, our goal is to have rooftop solar installations that produce as much electricity as our portfolio of properties use," says Gerou.

Metro Storage LLC is a privately owned, fully integrated, international self-storage company specializing in the development, construction, acquisition, and management of self-storage facilities in the USA and Central America. Metro operates under the registered trademark "Metro Self Storage®" in the US and is one of the largest owner/operators of self-storage facilities in the United States with over 85 stores covering 11 states. Metro Storage International (MSI) has an affiliate/partner in Central America which operates under the trade name "Mr. B's" and is Central America's leading self-storage operator with locations throughout Guatemala, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and the Dominican Republic. More information about the firm is available at metrostoragecorporate.com.

