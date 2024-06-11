Metro Storage LLC Opens New Self Storage Facility in Eagan, Minnesota

The newest Metro Self Storage facility opens in Eagan, Minnesota; a three-story, 100% climate controlled facility with 686 units.

LAKE FOREST, Ill., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Metro Storage LLC announced today the opening of a newly constructed state-of-the-art storage facility in Eagan, Minnesota, a high-end suburb of the Twin Cities. The three-story, 100% climate-controlled self-storage facility offers 686 units encompassing 80,600 rentable square feet (RSF) and features an enclosed, heated, drive-thru space designed to accommodate tenants during Minnesota's harsh winters.

The new Eagan storage facility is located at 3150 Dodd Road, a highly trafficked thoroughfare in an area of residential neighborhoods, and commercial and retail businesses. Best-in-class features of the facility include a modern retail storage office, secure, controlled access, 24-hour video surveillance, exterior LED lighting, and storage-to-office communication speakers located throughout the facility.

"We are excited to bring modern and sophisticated storage that features heated drive-thru storage to the residents and business in Eagan and nearby communities," said Marty Gallagher, President of Metro Storage LLC.

Metro Self Storage is a Midwest-based self storage provider with over 50 years of experience providing clean, well-maintained friendly storage facilities. The Eagan store expands the company's presence in the Minneapolis market to nine stores.

Metro offers online rentals, a free 7-day storage hold, online bill-pay options, extended customer service hours, and friendly, top-tier storage teams at all locations.

About Metro Storage LLC

Metro Storage LLC is a privately owned, fully integrated, international self-storage company specializing in the development, construction, acquisition, and management of self-storage facilities in the USA and Central America. Metro operates under the registered trademark "Metro Self Storage®" in the US and is one of the largest owner/operators of self-storage facilities in the United States with over 85 stores covering 11 states. Metro Storage International (MSI) has an affiliate/partner in Central America which operates under the trade name "Mr. B's" and is Central America's leading self-storage operator with locations throughout Guatemala, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and the Dominican Republic. More information about the firm is available at metrostoragecorporate.com.

PJ Richards, Metro Storage LLC, (847) 235-8932, [email protected] , metrostoragecorporate.com

