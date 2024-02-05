Metro Vein Centers Launches in Texas With New State-of-the-Art Vein Clinics in the Houston Metroplex

The company now has seven clinics in Texas, with more on the way

HOUSTON, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Metro Vein Centers, a national leader in state-of-the-art vein care, is excited to announce the launch of its Houston group of vein clinics, to provide minimally invasive vein treatments in the Houston metropolitan area. For those experiencing spider veins, varicose veins, pain while standing, cramping legs, leg swelling (edema), restless legs, and other vein conditions, Metro Vein Centers has expanded its network of nationally accredited vein clinics. The company now offers modern vein treatment services in seven clinics throughout the state of Texas: four located in the Houston metro area, plus additional locations around Dallas. Vein care and vascular health now is readily available to millions of Texans — with more on their way! The Metro Vein Clinics team also plans to open additional Houston-area vein clinics, in Katy and Clear Lake, by the end of 2024.

The medical team across the Texas clinics is led by Southwest Regional Medical Director Mason Mandy, M.D., DABVLM, a board-certified surgeon and certified vein specialist specializing in treating chronic venous insufficiency and related vein conditions, including varicose and spider veins. Dr. Mandy is a recognized leader and educator in the field of vein treatment. He has performed over 20,000 vein treatments and is recognized as a Diplomate by the American Board of Venous and Lymphatic Medicine for his excellence in venous medicine: a distinction awarded to only the top 1% of vein specialists nationwide. Dr. Mandy is also a recipient of the 2023 Castle Connolly Top Doctor Award, which is granted to outstanding physicians nominated by their peers.

Dr. Mandy and his team of vein specialists at Metro Vein Centers vein clinics in Sugar Land, Cypress, Houston Medical Center, and The Woodlands are passionate about providing patients with lasting, meaningful relief and supporting their journey back to healthy, happy legs. In his own words: "Vein disease is an extremely common health concern, and it affects 1 in 3 people. For so long, visible veins have been considered a purely cosmetic issue, when in fact vein diseases like varicose veins have a significant impact on overall health. We work to gently improve circulation, and the cosmetic benefits of treating visible varicose and spider veins is an added bonus to the improvement to greater health. You don't have to live with pain or discomfort. We're here to help."

Metro Vein Centers clinics in Houston offer a wide variety of FDA-approved, minimally invasive vein treatments — including laser spider vein removal, radiofrequency and endovenous ablations for varicose veins, and injectable medicines such as sclerotherapy (for both varicose veins and spider veins), VenaSeal, and Varithena.

As part of a comprehensive evaluation and thorough intake process, all patients receive a customized vein treatment plan to address their unique symptoms and lifestyles, ensuring every treatment is personalized to each patient's specific concerns. Metro Vein Centers clinics accept over 200 insurance plans, including some Medicare and Medicaid plans, and will work directly with payors to make sure medically necessary vein treatments receive the most coverage possible.

Learn more about Metro Vein Centers' new Houston vein clinics. Or call the Metro Vein Centers patient care team today at 860-362-3831 to schedule your appointment with our board-certified team of Texas vein specialists in Houston.

