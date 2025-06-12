Metro Vein Centers Opens Its First State-of-the-Art Vein Clinic in Austin, Texas

The newest location in Metro Vein Centers' national network of 50+ accredited vein clinics

AUSTIN, Texas, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Minimally invasive vein treatments are now available to Central Texas residents! For those experiencing varicose veins, spider veins, leg swelling, restless legs, or other vein-related conditions, Metro Vein Centers has officially opened its first Austin vein clinic. This new location marks an important expansion of Metro Vein Centers' nationally accredited network into the vibrant capital of Texas, bringing modern advancements in vein care to the area.

Led by board-certified vein specialist Dr. Tamer Abuaita, DO, the Austin clinic offers personalized, state-of-the-art treatments designed to address each patient's unique symptoms and lifestyle. Dr. Abuaita brings extensive experience and a commitment to helping patients achieve healthy, comfortable legs through minimally invasive vein care.

Regardless of which location you choose, your legs are in good hands. Metro Vein Centers offers a full range of minimally invasive medical and cosmetic vein treatments, including laser vein removal for spider veins, radiofrequency ablations, and injectable medicines such as Varithena® and sclerotherapy for varicose veins. With 15 clinics across Texas and counting, Metro Vein Centers continues to expand its reach, making expert vein care more accessible to Texans statewide.

Each patient receives a thorough evaluation, including diagnostic ultrasound, to develop a customized care plan. The Central Austin clinic accepts over 200 insurance plans and works closely with insurance providers to ensure maximum coverage for medically necessary vein treatments. Initial vein evaluations are free for patients with eligible insurance. New patients in Austin and surrounding communities can schedule appointments online or by phone with the assistance of Metro Vein Centers' patient experience team at 860-362-3831.

To learn more about the new Austin vein clinic and available treatments, visit their website.

About Metro Vein Centers

Metro Vein Centers serves New York, New Jersey, Michigan, Connecticut, Texas, Pennsylvania, and Arizona with customized, state-of-the-art vein treatments. Our team of board-certified vein doctors are on a mission to provide the best vein treatment experience at each of our nationally accredited vein clinics, which have provided relief to over 100,000 patients suffering from varicose veins, spider veins, and other vein conditions. With 98% patient satisfaction and 9,000+ five-star reviews, your legs are in great hands.

