Metro Vein Centers Says Hello to Arizona As They Open State-of-the-Art Vein Clinic in Central Phoenix

PHOENIX, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Modern, minimally invasive vein treatments have finally come to Arizona! For those suffering from spider veins, varicose veins, cramping legs, edema, restless legs, and other vein conditions, Metro Vein Centers has expanded their network of nationally accredited vein clinics and opened their doors to residents in Central Phoenix on January 3rd, 2024. This represents the first Metro Vein Centers' vein clinic opening in metro Phoenix, with additional locations planned to open in North Phoenix, Peoria, and Gilbert in 2024.

Mason Mandy, M.D., DABVLM, is a board-certified surgeon and certified vein specialist specializing in treating chronic venous insufficiency and related vein conditions, including varicose and spider veins. Dr. Mandy is a recognized leader and educator in the field of vein treatment. He has performed over 20,000 vein treatments and is recognized as a Diplomate by the American Board of Venous and Lymphatic Medicine for his excellence in venous medicine, a distinction awarded to only the top 1% of vein specialists nationwide. Dr. Mandy is also a recipient of the 2023 Castle Connelly Top Doctor Award, which is granted to outstanding physicians nominated by their peers.

Dr. Mandy and his team of vein specialists at Metro Vein Centers' new Phoenix vein clinic are passionate about providing patients with lasting, meaningful relief and supporting their journey back to healthy, happy legs. In his own words: "For me, giving patients their freedom and confidence back—their ability to wear shorts, go dancing, or just take a walk with their kids—that's what it's all about. Vein disease is an incredibly common condition, and treatment options are faster, gentler, and more accessible now than ever. With all we have available to us, no one should have to live with the pain or discomfort of vein disease."

Dr. Mandy and the Metro Vein Centers Phoenix team offer a wide variety of FDA-approved minimally invasive vein treatments, including laser spider vein removal, radiofrequency and endovenous ablations for varicose veins, and injectable medicines such as Varithena, VenaSeal, and Sclerotherapy. At Metro Vein Centers, as part of a comprehensive evaluation, each patient receives a custom vein treatment plan to address their exact symptoms and lifestyles, ensuring treatment is personalized to each patient's unique concerns. Metro Vein Centers clinics accept over 200 insurance plans, including some Medicare and Medicaid plans, and work directly with payors to make sure medically necessary vein treatments receive the most coverage possible.

About Metro Vein Centers

Metro Vein Centers serves New York, New Jersey, Michigan, Connecticut, Texas, and Arizona with personalized, state-of-the-art vein treatment. Our team of board-certified vein doctors are on a mission to provide the best vein treatment experience at each of our nationally accredited vein clinics, which have provided relief to over 100,000 patients suffering from varicose veins, spider veins, and other vein conditions. With 98% patient satisfaction and 5,000+ five-star reviews, your legs are in great hands.

