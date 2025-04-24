Metro Vein Centers Says Hello to San Antonio with the Launch of Its First State-of-the-Art Vein Clinic in Stone Oak

The newest location in Metro Vein Centers' national network of 50+ accredited vein clinics

SAN ANTONIO, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Minimally invasive vein treatments are now available to more Texans! For those suffering from varicose veins, spider veins, leg swelling (edema), restless legs, or other vein-related conditions, Metro Vein Centers has officially opened its first San Antonio vein clinic, located in Stone Oak. This opening marks the latest addition to Metro Vein Centers' growing network of over 50 nationally accredited vein clinics, expanding their Texas presence beyond Houston and Dallas.

Wendy Askew, MD, a board-certified physician and experienced vein specialist, will lead the team at the Stone Oak vein clinic. With over two decades of experience, Dr. Askew is passionate about helping patients find relief from their symptoms, supporting their journey back to healthy, happy legs. She and her team are dedicated to delivering personalized, minimally invasive care for chronic venous insufficiency.

Metro Vein Centers offers a variety of FDA-approved, minimally invasive vein treatments, including laser spider vein removal, radiofrequency and endovenous ablations, and injectable medications like Varithena®, VenaSeal®, and sclerotherapy.

Each treatment plan at Metro Vein Centers is personalized based on the patient's symptoms, medical history, and lifestyle. The clinic accepts over 200 insurance plans and works directly with insurance providers to ensure maximum coverage for medically necessary vein care. The best part? Initial evaluations are free with eligible insurance plans. New patients are welcome, and appointments can be scheduled online or by phone with the help of Metro Vein Centers' patient experience team at 860-362-3831.

About Metro Vein Centers

Metro Vein Centers serves New York, New Jersey, Michigan, Connecticut, Texas, Pennsylvania, and Arizona with customized, state-of-the-art vein treatments. Our team of board-certified vein doctors are on a mission to provide the best vein treatment experience at each of our nationally accredited vein clinics, which have provided relief to over 100,000 patients suffering from varicose veins, spider veins, and other vein conditions. With 98% patient satisfaction and 9,000+ five-star reviews, your legs are in great hands.

