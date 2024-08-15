Metrohm Expands Raman Chemical Warfare Agent Library To Over 100 Deadly Substances

A recent update to the Raman Chemical Warfare Agents (CWA) library increases the number of compounds identified to 111 deadly substances. This reflects Metrohm's continued dedication to developing comprehensive Raman libraries for individual markets and applications. The CWA library is a part of the overall Metrohm Comprehensive Raman Library, which contains over 20,150 compounds.

PLAINSBORO, N.J., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Identifying CWAs is critical for both disposal operations and warfighters engaged in active conflict. This library focuses on chemical precursors, nerve agents, and the largest collection of Novichok compounds available. It supports disposal and mitigation of historical and current threats.