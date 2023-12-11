Metrohm Presents Tools for Fentanyl Identification On the Street and In the Lab

Metrohm's Raman tools identify fentanyl in a field or laboratory setting, aiding law enforcement in establishing cause and clearing forensic backlogs. This new site demonstrates the full capability of Raman products to keep our communities safe. Post this

Identification in and out of the lab.

Raman products from Metrohm can work in either a field or laboratory setting to identify fentanyl. These instruments can aid in law enforcement establish cause for an arrest or help work through the backlog of samples taken from crime scenes daily. Put Raman in front of other analytical tools to help screen samples before you waste valuable time and resources on other analysis tools.

Watch our products in action.

Watch videos of our products in action and read independent, third-party reports and other documents that detail the power of Raman in the search for fentanyl. See MIRA identify counterfeit pharmaceuticals in a documentary in Mexico and recent news footage featuring TacticID for safe testing.

"First responders around the world count on us to help them address this global problem," said Nancy Morris, CEO of Metrohm Spectro, Inc. "Raman products from Metrohm keep first responders safe while they work to keep our communities safe."

Idfentanyl.com

About Metrohm

Metrohm is one of the world's most trusted manufacturers of high-precision laboratory and process analysis instruments. The company was founded in 1943 by engineer Bertold Suhner in Herisau, Switzerland, where it is headquartered to this day. Metrohm offers a comprehensive portfolio of analytical technologies ranging from titration and ion chromatography to near-infrared and Raman spectroscopy, as well as several other techniques. Metrohm sells its products and provides services through its local subsidiaries and exclusive distributors in more than 120 countries worldwide. In a nutshell, our mission is to help customers from virtually every industry analyze and maintain the quality of their products at every stage in the manufacturing process and beyond. Since 1982, Metrohm has been owned 100% by the non-profit Metrohm Foundation. This foundation keeps to its purpose to support charitable, philanthropic, and cultural projects in eastern Switzerland and, above all, ensure the independence of the company.

