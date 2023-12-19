Metrology Parts Releases Guide "Metrology and Medicine"

This guide provides insight into the relationship between metrology and medicine by looking at what encompasses the metrology industry and how metrology is used in modern medicine.
The everyday practice of medicine by general practitioners and specialists requires a basic knowledge and understanding of metrology. Metrology devices and tools are used to provide accuracy in medical diagnosis, treatment, and production of medical devices. The field of metrology also provides a universal measurement system including mass, temperature, force, pressure, work/energy, power, and frequency, and having a system of measurement standards helps improve accuracy and consistency among professionals in the medical field.
"Since its inception and establishment, metrology has experienced continuous growth and is currently flourishing in its frequency of use in many areas of medicine and science," according to Metrology Parts. Metrology is used in modern medicine through measuring medicine dosages, surgeries, lab research, and growth. The industry of metrology uses different types of devices to impact the medical industry including sensors, probes, software, handheld tools, gauges, coordinate measuring machines, vision stations, laser scanners, surface roughness instruments, and CT scanners.
