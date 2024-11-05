Metrology Parts Releases Guide on "What is 3D Metrology?"

This guide offers an overview of 3D metrology by looking at industries that rely on 3D metrology, the modern impact of 3D metrology, and the future impact of 3D metrology.
BAXTER, Minn., Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Metrology Parts has announced the release of its latest resource "What is 3D Metrology?". This resource provides information on 3D metrology by covering types of 3D metrology techniques, applications of 3D metrology, benefits of 3D metrology, and technological advancements in 3D metrology.
3D metrology is the science of measuring physical objects with high precision in three dimensions. In modern manufacturing, 3D manufacturing helps to reduce waste, isolate defects, and streamline production processes, and metrology technology is used to capture and measure objects that are hard to measure using traditional methods. While metrology is used by many industries, the main ones utilizing 3D metrology include the electronics, automotive, and aerospace sectors.
"3D metrology plays a critical role in modern manufacturing because it enables precision measurements and the inspection of complicated components and parts," according to Metrology Parts. Today, 3D metrology assists in product lifecycle management by adding specific measurement data that can be integrated into software systems for further analysis and usage. In the future, automation and AI integration will allow metrology to continue with technological advancements, and these advancements will increase the demand for 3D metrology to be used to create products that are more complex and customized.
