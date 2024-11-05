Metrology Parts Releases Guide on "What is 3D Metrology?"

3D metrology plays a critical role in modern manufacturing because it enables precision measurements and the inspection of complicated components and parts. Post this

"3D metrology plays a critical role in modern manufacturing because it enables precision measurements and the inspection of complicated components and parts," according to Metrology Parts. Today, 3D metrology assists in product lifecycle management by adding specific measurement data that can be integrated into software systems for further analysis and usage. In the future, automation and AI integration will allow metrology to continue with technological advancements, and these advancements will increase the demand for 3D metrology to be used to create products that are more complex and customized.

