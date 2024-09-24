Metrology Parts Releases "How Metrology is Used in Clothing Manufacturing"

This guide provides an overview of how metrology is used in clothing manufacturing by discussing its benefits and the different ways it can be used.
BAXTER, Minn., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Metrology Parts has announced the release of its latest resource "How Metrology is Used in Clothing Manufacturing." This resource provides information on how metrology is used in clothing manufacturing including accuracy in design, the history of garment measurement, 21st century garment measurement options, and how fabrics are measured.
"In clothing manufacturing, metrology is essential for ensuring precision and consistency across various stages of production," according to Metrology Parts. Metrology assesses and controls tolerances in cutting, stitching, and fitting, ensuring that each piece adheres to the intended size and shape. Clothing brands can build customer loyalty by using the same measurements to ensure customers can wear the same size among different brand pieces each season. With the influx of online shopping, 21st century shoppers rely on brand sizing standards to help choose the correct size.
Clothing manufacturers use advanced measuring equipment and techniques to ensure accuracy in measurements, which is needed to have consistency in fit and shape. Sizing standards are determined at key measurement points on the fabric including the center front, center back, shoulder, neck, and high point shoulder. Fabrics are measured using fabric width, units of scale, weight, thread count, and stretch.
