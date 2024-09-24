Metrology Parts Releases "How Metrology is Used in Clothing Manufacturing"

In clothing manufacturing, metrology is essential for ensuring precision and consistency across various stages of production. Post this

Clothing manufacturers use advanced measuring equipment and techniques to ensure accuracy in measurements, which is needed to have consistency in fit and shape. Sizing standards are determined at key measurement points on the fabric including the center front, center back, shoulder, neck, and high point shoulder. Fabrics are measured using fabric width, units of scale, weight, thread count, and stretch.

To learn more about how metrology is used in clothing manufacturing, please visit Metrology Parts here.

