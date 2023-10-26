Metropolitan North Georgia Water Planning District Receives Sixth EPA Sustained Excellence Award

"Our goal is to continue building on our past success to inform consumers about the little changes we can all make that add up to big savings to conserve our water supplies and help reduce monthly water bills." -Danny Johnson, Director of the Metro Water District. Post this

Celebrating the 10th anniversary of the annual Water Drop Dash with an in-person 5k and virtual 10k race with over 700 runners participating. Many utility and community partners joined the District for a post-race, outdoor Water Festival where attendees learned about Fix-a-Leak Week and received free items to help find, fix, and prevent leaks, including new toilet flappers and a "how-to" Flip Your Flapper graphic guide.

and virtual race with over 700 runners participating. Many utility and community partners joined the District for a post-race, outdoor Water Festival where attendees learned about Fix-a-Leak Week and received free items to help find, fix, and prevent leaks, including new toilet flappers and a "how-to" Flip Your Flapper graphic guide. Partnering with the University of Georgia Extension and other regional supporters in July to promote Smart Irrigation Month, drought-tolerant landscaping, and efficient irrigation systems.

Extension and other regional supporters in July to promote Smart Irrigation Month, drought-tolerant landscaping, and efficient irrigation systems. Creating awareness for the National Imagine a Day Without Water campaign in October by partnering with Dad's Garage Theatre Company in Atlanta for an evening of improv featuring water-saving information, materials, games, and comedy performed for 90 guests. The second half of the show included a panel of water experts talking about how to find and fix leaks, Shower Better, and other fun water conservation initiatives.

for an evening of improv featuring water-saving information, materials, games, and comedy performed for 90 guests. The second half of the show included a panel of water experts talking about how to find and fix leaks, Shower Better, and other fun water conservation initiatives. Reaching more area residents through a partnership with Televisa/Univision, Metro Atlanta's largest Spanish-speaking broadcast network, to help promote the District's annual High School Video Contest with a "Your Better Bathroom" theme, and continuing the tradition of distributing WaterSense campaign materials in Spanish to share water-saving messages with a broader audience.

Introducing a TikTok-style category to the High School Video Contest, allowing students to use the platform to create original videos about making their schools more water-efficient.

"We are pleased to once again be recognized by the EPA for our regional outreach to promote water efficiency," said Danny Johnson, Director of the Metro Water District. "Our goal is to continue building on our past success to inform consumers about the little changes we can all make that add up to big savings to conserve our water supplies and help reduce monthly water bills."

Georgia is a leader in efficient water resources management. In January, the Alliance for Water Efficiency (AWE) released its 2022 U.S. State Policy Scorecard for Water Efficiency and Sustainability recognizing Georgia as fifth best in the nation and first in the southeast region. The report, updated every five years, ranks each U.S. state based on its adoption of laws and policies that advance water efficiency, conservation, sustainability, and affordability.

For ways to save and protect water, visit http://www.MyDropCounts.org.

Since its creation in 2001, the Metropolitan North Georgia Water Planning District (Metro Water District) has implemented one of the most comprehensive regional water management plans in the country. It is staffed by the Atlanta Regional Commission (ARC) and includes 15 counties and 96 cities. It is the only major metropolitan area in the country with more than 100 jurisdictions implementing a long-term comprehensive water management program that is required and enforced. Learn more at: http://www.northgeorgiawater.org.

WaterSense, a partnership program sponsored by EPA, seeks to protect the future of our nation's water supply by offering consumers and businesses simple ways to use less water with water-efficient products, homes, and services. Since 2006, the program and water-efficient plumbing and irrigation products have helped consumers and businesses save 6.4 trillion gallons of water — enough water to supply all households in the U.S. with water for eight months. It has also contributed to the reduction in the amount of energy needed to pump, treat, and heat water and helped prevent 288 million metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions. Learn more at: http://www.epa.gov/watersense.

Media Contact

Jennifer Lesnieski, Metropolitan North Georgia Water Planning District, 4044838150, [email protected], https://northgeorgiawater.org/

SOURCE Metropolitan North Georgia Water Planning District