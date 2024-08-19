Metropolitan Window Fashions Celebrates 90 Years Of Business In New Jersey

The third-generation family business celebrates nine decades of providing high-quality window decor services, proudly serving its communities through passion and dedication.

GREENBROOK, N.J., Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Metropolitan Window Fashions, a third-generation family-owned business renowned for its exceptional window decor services, is proud to celebrate its 90th anniversary this year. Founded by Philip Heyman in 1934, this historic company has thrived through three generations of leadership, remaining a cornerstone of the New Jersey community.

From its beginnings as Chain Decorators in Plainfield, NJ, to its evolution into Metropolitan Window Fashions under the guidance of Bruce Heyman, grandson of the founder, the company has consistently adapted and grown, maintaining a commitment to quality and service. The company now spans six locations throughout New Jersey in Green Brook, Paramus, Livingston, Lebanon, Branchville, and Sparta.

"Celebrating 90 years is more than just a milestone—it's a testament to our rich history, the loyalty of our customers, and the hard work of our incredible team," said Bruce Heyman, Owner of Metropolitan Window Fashions. "As we reflect on our past, we are filled with pride, and as we look to the future, we are excited to continue our tradition of excellence for many more years to come."

Metropolitan Window Fashions honors its rich history meeting its 90 year milestone beginning with founder Philip Heyman, an orphan who emigrated from the "Old Country" around the turn of the century, starting the business in 1934 with nothing but determination and vision. His ambitious plan to create a "chain" of stores was realized with locations in Westfield and Somerville. In the 1950s, recognizing the shifting retail landscape, he transitioned the business to Highway Mill End, a new venture located on what is now US Highway 22 in Green Brook.

By the 1960s, with the involvement of his son Jay Heyman, the business saw further expansion and innovation. In 1961, they opened a second Highway Mill End store in North Plainfield and soon after rebranded to Highway Fabricland following a community contest to name their business. The company's Highway Fabricland was an integral part of its community, the company also notably owning another known name, Nassaus Window Fashions in Bergen County.

After taking over the business, Bruce Heyman rebranded the company as Metropolitan Window Fashions. As the company celebrates 90 years, it remains committed to serving its communities with the same passion and dedication that have defined its history.

To mark this milestone anniversary, Metropolitan Window Fashions is hosting a special giveaway where one lucky winner will receive a $9,000 Hunter Douglas Gift Certificate, courtesy of Metropolitan Window Fashions and Hunter Douglas. Additionally, four second-place winners will each receive a $500 Hunter Douglas Gift Certificate. Enter the giveaway by visiting https://windowfashions.com/contest/.

About Metropolitan Window Fashions

Metropolitan Window Fashions has been a trusted provider of custom window coverings since 1934. With six locations throughout New Jersey in Green Brook, Paramus, Livingston, Lebanon, Branchville, and Sparta, the company offers a wide range of high-quality products, including blinds, shades, draperies, and more. Metropolitan Window Fashions live and work in the communities they serve supporting their customers, associates, and other small local businesses. Learn more at https://windowfashions.com/.

Media Contact

