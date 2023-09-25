Metrovitalization nearing completion of New Castle's first new residential housing in more than a decade

Metrovitalization announces two new residential properties underway in New Castle. The company is hosting a ribbon-cutting event for the Royalty developments on October 5 at 5:00 p.m.

NEW CASTLE, Pa., Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After more than 12 years without any new residential developments, communities in New Castle, Pa. will be gaining two – Kingdom Place and Royalty Place – and a modern campground, "Royalty Camping," from local real estate company Metrovitalization. The developments will offer polished, new single-family homes and townhomes in Hickory Township and Union Township within New Castle, Pa.

Kingdom Place is already underway, as State Representative Marla Brown cut the ceremonial ribbon at the project's inaugural ribbon cutting and kickoff event this Summer. The developers already have high hopes for the desirable homes, which will be situated in private, lush settings with a wide variety of home designs, impressive standard features, larger-than-average lot sizes and proximity to the Laurel School District of Hickory Township.

Metrovitalization acquired the 30.3-acre property in June 2023 and has made significant progress preparing for final development approval by Hickory Township, and the commencement of construction in the final quarter of 2023. Kingdom Place offers 25 new single-family homes on 1-acre parcels starting in the mid-$200,000 range.

"Kingdom Place is a highly desirable and much-needed asset to the community," said Ricky Trinidad, President of Metrovitalization. Mr. Trinidad, an urban planner, developer and builder for nearly 30 years, hopes to obtain full support from Lawrence County, Hickory Township and government agencies that will be involved in processing and expediting approvals, permits and other materials.

Metrovitalization's second New Castle project, Royalty Place, is slated to begin initial site work in Fall/Winter 2023, as the company closed last week on the acquisition of the 101-acre property that comprises the Royalty Place and Royalty Camping developments. Metrovitalization will host an official ribbon cutting for this development on Thursday, October 5 at 5:00 p.m., where Rep. Marla Brown will once again cut the ceremonial ribbon.

Royalty Place will be comprised of 101 acres of land in Union Township, across from the New Castle Municipal Airport. Royalty Place will feature approximately 171 new houses consisting of deluxe, single-family homes, along with a variety of townhomes. The property is situated in a charming natural environment that offers a range of intrinsic benefits, including beautiful foliage, nearby hiking trails and local parks. The development is located within minutes of several popular shopping and restaurant venues, and major highways and roads, offering easy access to a range of activities and attractions.

"Families in the Union Township area are always looking for modern, quality homes that meet their needs," said Michael Mansour, local resident and owner of Car Connection in Union Township, and an associate of the project. "The new Royalty Place development will undoubtedly enhance the area aesthetically, economically and socially, and it will be a catalyst for many improvements in the community and region."

The second phase of Metrovitalization's Royalty Place project is the construction of the new, state-of-the-art campground, Royalty Camping, that will be developed on the commercial front of the property along PA 422. The campground received zoning approval by Union Township this Summer, and Metrovitalization expects construction to commence in Spring 2024. Visitors can look forward to a host of indoor and outdoor amenities, including a lazy river, playground, picnic pavilions, deluxe cabins, RV and tent camping, high-speed internet, and numerous innovative technologies and systems for today's camping and outdoor enthusiasts.

All of Metrovitalization's upcoming properties will be energy efficient, "green buildings" that protect the health of the environment by utilizing the latest green building materials, systems and processes to achieve high insulation ratings and low carbon footprints.

For information regarding Kingdom Place, Royalty Place and Royalty Camping, individuals can visit the respective project pages on Metrovitalization's website: https://www.metrovitalization.com/.

Interested parties may also contact the developments' Direct Sales Representative, Renee Dean, Realtor® and Associate Broker at Howard Hanna Real Estate, at 724-730-6909 (cell) or 724-654-5555 x 236 (office).

About Metrovitalization

Metrovitalization denotes a progressive approach to revitalizing communities through strategic and socially conscious real estate development. Metrovitalization is profitable real estate development that is also community inspired, culturally oriented, quality centered, environmentally conscious, spiritually focused, collaborative, innovative and sustainable. It incorporates the concept of "impact investing" – profitable investments that also create significant social, spiritual and economic benefits, both to the company and to the communities it serves. Metrovitalization is led by its Principal and President, Ricky Trinidad, and its growing team in downtown New Castle, Pa. For more information, visit www.metrovitalization.com.

