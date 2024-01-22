Metrovitalization Unveils 2024 Developments Transforming New Castle, Pa.

Local real estate company Metrovitalization is spearheading several transformative residential developments this year in New Castle, Lawrence County, Pa.

NEW CASTLE, Pa., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Under the visionary leadership of founder/principal Ricky Trinidad, local real estate company Metrovitalization is spearheading several transformative residential developments this year in New Castle, Lawrence County, Pa. The real estate planning, development and construction company distinguishes itself with a unique focus on sustainable and community-conscious development, aiming to revitalize areas physically, economically, aesthetically and environmentally.

Metrovitalization Leadership:

With over 27 years of experience and a Master's in Urban Planning from the University of Illinois at Chicago, Metrovitalization founder and president Ricky Trinidad has led Metrovitalization's acquisition of more than 130 acres in 2023 and the strategic planning and design that has paved the way for four exciting projects currently in development and scheduled for completion in 2024-2025 in New Castle, Pa.

Signature Developments:

Kingdom Place: A 24-home community in Hickory Township , set against a natural backdrop. Homes on 1-acre parcels boast numerous features, appealing designs and turnkey pricing starting in the mid $200s. Visit Kingdom Place. Royalty Place: Located in Union Township , this development features 200+ single-family and duplex homes conveniently located near shopping, transportation, restaurants, parks and entertainment, with prices starting in the low $200s. Visit Royalty Place. Royalty Camping: An RV resort in Union Township offering deluxe amenities with family-oriented activities for outdoor and "glamping" enthusiasts, featuring 150 deluxe RV sites, cabins, tent sites, a lazy river, lodge/recreation center, playground, pavilions, picnic tables and many more recreational attractions. Construction starts in early 2024, and completion is expected by the winter of 2024. Kingdom Plaza: A retail establishment at the entrance of Kingdom Place, providing Class "A" commercial spaces for local and national businesses. Construction is expected to commence in spring 2024, for completion in the winter of 2024.

Readers can learn more about Metrovitalization's current projects and local impact in its recent YouTube videos and on the company's website.

Positive Impact and Sustainability:

These developments are set to boost the local economy and enhance the quality of life in New Castle and Lawrence County communities. The developments will commence in 2024 and expand thereafter with additional Metrovitalization projects that are currently in the pipeline and planning stages for the region and other cities throughout Pennsylvania. As outlined in Trinidad's recent book, "Modular Homes: The Smart Choice for Homebuyers in 2024," Metrovitalization integrates green building technologies, sustainable development practices and modern modular systems in its real estate approach. This method is designed to effectuate strategic development and rapid local economic growth in Metrovitalization's target areas.

About Metrovitalization

Metrovitalization is a planning, development and construction company with a passion for revitalizing communities through strategic and socially conscious real estate development. Metrovitalization's approach is community-focused, culturally oriented, collaborative and sustainable. For more information about Metrovitalization and its current and future developments visit www.metrovitalization.com.

Media Contact

Ricky Trinidad, Metrovitalization, 1 724-209-4521, info@metrovitalization.com, www.metrovitalization.com

Maggie Medoff, WordWrite, 1 443-878-8679, maggie.medoff@wordwriteagency.com, www.wordwriteagency.com

SOURCE Metrovitalization