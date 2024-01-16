Metrus Energy Adds John Hamilton as VP of Legal and Kieran James as VP of Commercial Operations

Metrus Energy has hired industry veterans John Hamilton as Vice President of Legal and Kieran James as Vice President of Commercial Operations.
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Metrus Energy, a market leader in climate-positive investing, announced today the hiring of John Hamilton as Vice President of Legal and Kieran James as Vice President of Commercial Operations.
Hamilton is an experienced renewable energy project finance attorney who most recently worked at SunPower, where he supported the SunPower Financial business unit and the company's structured finance and asset management teams. Prior to SunPower, he was a member of the renewable energy project development and project finance practice groups at Winston & Strawn LLP. Hamilton earned his JD/MBA and BA from Stanford University and is an Air Force veteran.
James joins Metrus from Brightmark LLC where he was the Director of Asset Management. Prior to Brightmark, James was Head of Asset Management and Investment, Finance at Centrica Business Solutions. James graduated from University of Leicester with a Bachelor of Science degree.
"We are thrilled to welcome two highly skilled industry veterans, John and Kieran, to Metrus," said Bob Hinkle, Founder and Executive Chairman of Metrus Energy. "As Metrus continues to accelerate growth through an expanded set of sustainability focused solutions, we are strengthening our leadership team to meet the increasing demands of our clients. With the addition of John and Kieran, we are well-positioned to further scale and cater to the rapidly growing Energy-as-a-Service market."
About Metrus Energy
Since 2009, Metrus Energy has been providing financing solutions to commercial, industrial, and institutional customers for energy efficiency and clean energy projects. Metrus launched the Energy as a Service industry with a pay-for-performance financing model, in which customers benefit from the energy project without having to own the equipment. Metrus provides a comprehensive, climate-positive financing solution that pays for all upfront and ongoing project costs, enabling upgrades to aging infrastructure, improving equipment resiliency, and lowering carbon emissions without the capital expense. Metrus is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment, America Is All In, and the US Department of Energy's Better Buildings Challenge and Better Climate Challenge.
