Metrus Energy Adds John Hamilton as VP of Legal and Kieran James as VP of Commercial Operations

James joins Metrus from Brightmark LLC where he was the Director of Asset Management. Prior to Brightmark, James was Head of Asset Management and Investment, Finance at Centrica Business Solutions. James graduated from University of Leicester with a Bachelor of Science degree.

"We are thrilled to welcome two highly skilled industry veterans, John and Kieran, to Metrus," said Bob Hinkle, Founder and Executive Chairman of Metrus Energy. "As Metrus continues to accelerate growth through an expanded set of sustainability focused solutions, we are strengthening our leadership team to meet the increasing demands of our clients. With the addition of John and Kieran, we are well-positioned to further scale and cater to the rapidly growing Energy-as-a-Service market."

About Metrus Energy

Since 2009, Metrus Energy has been providing financing solutions to commercial, industrial, and institutional customers for energy efficiency and clean energy projects. Metrus launched the Energy as a Service industry with a pay-for-performance financing model, in which customers benefit from the energy project without having to own the equipment. Metrus provides a comprehensive, climate-positive financing solution that pays for all upfront and ongoing project costs, enabling upgrades to aging infrastructure, improving equipment resiliency, and lowering carbon emissions without the capital expense. Metrus is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment, America Is All In, and the US Department of Energy's Better Buildings Challenge and Better Climate Challenge.

Maureen Bitter, Metrus Energy, 1 415-608-2017, [email protected], www.metrusenergy.com

