Metrus Energy Expands Sales Leadership, Naming Ben Stewart Vice President of Sales

His deep knowledge of ESCOs and energy contractors is incredibly valuable to us and important for our partners– we are thrilled to have him on board," said Bob Hinkle, CEO of Metrus Energy. Post this

"When Ben was at Centrica, we partnered with him to close numerous large-scale EaaS projects and programs. His deep knowledge of ESCOs and energy contractors is incredibly valuable to us and important for our partners– we are thrilled to have him on board" said Bob Hinkle, CEO of Metrus Energy.

In this role at Metrus, Stewart will expand and deepen partner relationships through strategic engagement and joint go-to-market initiatives that leverage Metrus' well-proven, industry leading Energy as a Service solutions.

"I've personally experienced the value that Metrus can bring to both Fortune 500's– like Amazon and Daimler– and small colleges and hospitals. I'm excited to work with our ESCO and contractor partners to uncover these energy upgrade opportunities," said Stewart. "Metrus' model removes barriers and enables meaningful action, and I'm eager to help more customers realize those benefits."

About Metrus Energy

Since 2009, Metrus Energy has been providing financing solutions to commercial, industrial, and institutional customers for energy efficiency and clean energy projects. Metrus launched the Energy as a Service industry with a pay-for-performance financing model that helps customers get energy efficiency and clean energy projects done without having to pay for all upfront and ongoing project costs. Metrus EaaS enables our customers to upgrade their aging infrastructure, improve indoor air quality and lighting, improve equipment resiliency and lower carbon emissions–without the capital expense. Metrus has a broad portfolio that includes energy efficiency, cooling and heating systems, water efficiency and solar and storage solutions. Metrus is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment, America Is All In, and the US Department of Energy's Better Buildings Challenge and Better Climate Challenge.

Media Contact

Terra Condit, Metrus Enegy, 1 312.330.3433, [email protected]

SOURCE Metrus Enegy