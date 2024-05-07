Metrus Energy Introduces Solar to Its Energy as a Service Offering

"Metrus continues to offer tailored solutions for projects both large and small, and now with the addition of solar, we can provide a comprehensive array of climate financing options," said Kieran James, Vice President of Commercial Operations. Post this

"Our customers have requested solar, and we're thrilled to provide it," said Kieran James, Vice President of Commercial Operations. "Metrus continues to offer tailored solutions for projects both large and small, and now with the addition of solar, we can provide a comprehensive array of climate financing options. We call it 'decarbonization at scale,' which is a cornerstone of our mission. We are exclusively focused on financing climate-positive projects designed to reduce emissions."

About Metrus Energy

Since 2009, Metrus Energy has been providing financing solutions to commercial, industrial, and

institutional customers for energy efficiency and clean energy projects. Metrus launched the Energy as a Service industry with a pay-for-performance financing model, in which customers benefit from the energy project without having to own the equipment. Metrus provides a comprehensive, climate-positive financing solution that pays for all upfront and ongoing project costs, enabling upgrades to aging infrastructure, improving equipment resiliency, and lowering carbon emissions without the capital expense. Metrus is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment, America Is All In, and the US Department of Energy's Better Buildings Challenge and Better Climate Challenge.

