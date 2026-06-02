Metrus Energy Names Brian Burcham Vice President of Development

"Brian has demonstrated an exceptional ability to deliver complex energy projects from the ground up," said Bob Hinkle, CEO, Metrus. Post this

"Brian has demonstrated an exceptional ability to deliver complex energy projects from the ground up, and we've watched his work at Centrica with great admiration," said Bob Hinkle, CEO of Metrus Energy. "Adding someone with his technical depth and commercial expertise to our already strong team is a significant win for Metrus and for the customers we serve."

In this role, Burcham will lead project development execution from end to end, ensuring each project is technically sound, commercially viable, financeable, and constructable, while remaining aligned with Metrus' long-term strategy of owning and operating sustainable energy infrastructure that delivers lasting value for customers.

"I've long appreciated Metrus' approach to Energy-as-a-Service and the reputation they've built as a trusted partner for sustainable energy infrastructure," said Burcham. "I'm excited to join such a strong team and apply my experience in energy efficiency and resiliency to help advance that mission from concept to financial close."

About Metrus Energy

Since 2009, Metrus Energy has been providing financing solutions to commercial, industrial, and institutional customers for energy efficiency and clean energy projects. Metrus launched the Energy as a Service industry with a pay-for-performance financing model that helps customers get energy efficiency and clean energy projects done without having to pay for all upfront and ongoing project costs. Metrus EaaS enables our customers to upgrade their aging infrastructure, improve indoor air quality and lighting, improve equipment resiliency and lower carbon emissions–without the capital expense. Metrus has a broad portfolio that includes energy efficiency, cooling and heating systems, water efficiency and solar and storage solutions. Metrus is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment, America Is All In, and the US Department of Energy's Better Buildings Challenge and Better Climate Challenge.

Media Contact

Terra Condit, Metrus Energy, 1 312.330.3433, [email protected], https://www.metrusenergy.com

SOURCE Metrus Energy