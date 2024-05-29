Metrus Energy Releases 2023 Impact Report: Includes Atmospheric Pollutant Reductions for First Time

"Disclosing the climate-related impact of our portfolio serves as a north star for our business, validating the solutions we offer, the partnerships we establish, and the project-level investments we make," said Bob Hinkle, Founder and Executive Chairman of Metrus. Post this

As a result, the net savings across the Metrus portfolio in 2023 amounted to 54,986 metric tons of CO2. In total, Metrus customers saved 298,849,979 kWh of electricity, 482,577 therms of natural gas, 9,468 gallons of oil, and 75,036,860 gallons of water consumption which is equivalent to the water used by 2,507 Americans for an entire year.

In this year's edition of its Impact Report, Metrus has expanded its reporting to include atmospheric pollutants. In 2023, Metrus reduced sulfur oxide by 49 metric tons and nitrous oxide by 73 metric tons. These reductions are helping achieve the levels set forth by the EPA's National Ambient Air Quality Standards.

The lifetime CO2 savings across the Metrus portfolio, spanning the 14 years Metrus has been in business, is 795,800 metric tons, which is the equivalent of taking 26,074 cars off the road.

Metrus publishes this annual report because it believes climate-related data is crucial to help organizations understand how to achieve sustainability goals, enhance the efficiency and resiliency of their business, and highlight material risks that could affect financial performance.

"Disclosing the climate-related impact of our portfolio serves as a north star for our business, validating the solutions we offer, the partnerships we establish, and the project-level investments we make," said Bob Hinkle, Founder and Executive Chairman of Metrus. "Metrus is proud to play a part in the momentous and urgent transition to sustainable energy."

About Metrus Energy

Since 2009, Metrus Energy has been providing financing solutions to commercial, industrial, and institutional customers for energy efficiency and clean energy projects. Metrus launched the Energy as a Service industry with a pay-for-performance financing model, in which customers benefit from the energy project without having to own the equipment. Metrus provides a comprehensive, climate-positive financing solution that pays for all upfront and ongoing project costs, enabling upgrades to aging infrastructure, improving equipment resiliency, and lowering carbon emissions without the capital expense. Metrus is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment, America Is All In, and the US Department of Energy's Better Buildings Challenge and Better Climate Challenge.

