Metrus Energy Releases 2024 Impact Report:Fifth Annual Report Highlights Significant Carbon Reductions and Resource Savings

This resulted in a net portfolio savings of 39,096 metric tons of CO2 in 2024. Collectively, Metrus customers saved 210,987,833 kWh of electricity, 436,884 therms of natural gas, 131,652 barrels of oil, 763,579 MMBtu of energy, and 77,345,253 gallons of water—the equivalent of the annual water consumption of 2,584 Americans.

Metrus continued its commitment to reducing atmospheric pollutants in 2024, achieving reductions of 36 metric tons of sulfur oxides (SO2) and 53 metric tons of nitrogen oxides (NO2). These efforts contribute to meeting the EPA's National Ambient Air Quality Standards, supporting cleaner air and healthier communities.

Over its 16 years in business, Metrus has achieved lifetime CO2 savings of 811,327 metric tons—equivalent to removing 28,308 cars from the road.

Metrus publishes its annual Impact Report to emphasize the importance of climate-related data in helping organizations achieve their sustainability goals, improve business efficiency and resilience, and identify material risks that may impact financial performance.

"Our new Impact Report demonstrates the power of sustainable energy to drive real change for our customers and the planet," said Bob Hinkle, CEO of Metrus Energy. "Through our Sustainable Energy Services Agreement, we're reducing carbon emissions and resource consumption nationwide, advancing a resilient, energy-efficient future. We remain committed to helping organizations achieve their sustainability goals while creating lasting value."

About Metrus Energy

Since 2009, Metrus Energy has been providing financing solutions to commercial, industrial, and institutional customers for energy efficiency and clean energy projects. Metrus launched the Energy as a Service industry with a pay-for-performance financing model, in which customers benefit from the energy project without having to own the equipment. With a portfolio that spans energy efficiency, cooling and heating systems, and renewable energy solutions including solar and storage, Metrus provides a comprehensive, climate-positive financing solution that pays for all upfront and ongoing project costs, enabling upgrades to aging infrastructure, improving equipment resiliency, and lowering carbon emissions without the capital expense. Metrus is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment, America Is All In, and the US Department of Energy's Better Buildings Challenge and Better Climate Challenge.

