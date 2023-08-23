Metrus Launches Marketing Campaign: Will be company's biggest marketing push to date

"We believe that this is a great opportunity to heighten awareness of our company's sole purpose: serving as a financial bridge to getting energy efficiency projects funded that might otherwise get postponed, or not done at all," said Maureen Bitter, VP, Marketing at Metrus. Tweet this

Primarily targeting sustainability and energy decision-makers at large organizations with 24/7 energy use, Metrus plans to run the campaign for the remainder of the year through various social media channels, including LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram, with additional paid search on Google. The focal point of the campaign is a :60 brand video that leans into the human benefits of Metrus's solution and how Metrus helps make companies, and their buildings, better not just for the planet but for occupants as well.

"Our objective with this campaign is to convey the numerous advantages of partnering with Metrus through clear and uncomplicated messaging," said Maureen Bitter, VP, Marketing at Metrus. "It is widely recognized that energy efficiency measures alone have the potential to substantially curtail energy consumption and GHG emissions, bringing us closer to achieving our national climate objectives. In this context, we believe that this is a great opportunity to heighten awareness of our company's sole purpose: serving as a financial bridge to getting energy efficiency projects funded that might otherwise get postponed, or not done at all."

"It is heartening to see Metrus, a key partner within the Mission Efficiency ecosystem, bring a new emotion-driven marketing campaign forward" said Brian Dean, Head of Energy Efficiency at Sustainable Energy for All. "We believe focusing on emotion-based decisions is the best way to convey the importance of energy efficiency to customers. Throughout its history, Metrus has led the way in the efficiency industry and this campaign will broaden awareness around the importance of energy efficiency in driving progress on climate action – locally and globally."

About Metrus Energy

Since 2009, Metrus Energy has been leading the way to a sustainable, low-carbon future by bringing energy efficiency and clean energy projects to life and helping organizations decarbonize faster. Metrus' pay-for-performance model, in which customers benefit from the energy solution without having to own the equipment, launched the Energy as a Service industry. Metrus provides a comprehensive, climate-positive financing solution that pays for all upfront and ongoing project costs, enabling upgrades to aging infrastructure, improving equipment resiliency, and lowering carbon emissions without the capital expense. Metrus is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment, America Is All In, and the US Department of Energy's Better Buildings Challenge and Better Climate Challenge.

Media Contact

Maureen Bitter, Metrus Energy, 1 415-608-2017, [email protected], www.metrusenergy.com

SOURCE Metrus Energy