Mexican Caribbean Celebrates 50th Anniversary of Quintana Roo with Global Awards, Accessibility Initiatives and an Impressive Events Lineup

Eighteen Hotels and Resorts Recognized with MICHELIN Key Distinctions

On September 12, the MICHELIN Guide unveiled its first-ever One, Two and Three Key distinctions for "the most outstanding hotels in Mexico." MICHELIN Keys, selected by MICHELIN Guide Inspectors, stand out for their unique hospitality concepts, distinctive character, and high levels of service. Eighteen hotels and resorts in the Mexican Caribbean were recognized with this distinctive honor:

Three MICHELIN Keys:

Hotel Esencia in Tulum was recognized for its free-standing beachfront bungalows as well as an organic spa with bespoke programs that feature the purist of local ingredients and practices guided by ancient Mayan medicine.

Two MICHELIN Keys:

One MICHELIN Key:

Two Properties Named Among "The World's 50 Best Hotels"

On September 17, The World's 50 Best Hotels revealed its 2024 list which included, at Number 18, Maroma: A Belmond Hotel, also a recipient of the 2024 recipient of the Flor de Caña Eco Hotel Award, as well as Hotel Esencia at Number 48, noted for its "boho beach chic with an aristocratic edge."

Cancun Unveils Mexican Caribbean's First Fully Inclusive Beach

Earlier this month, local officials unveiled new equipment to improve accessibility at Playa Las Perlas, a public beach located in Cancun's Hotel Zone. Three wheelchairs, two aquatic chairs, two aquatic beds, and two aquatic walkers and mats are now available to visitors, in addition to accessible palapas, wheelchair friendly bathrooms and other structural improvements. Known to have mild swells, Playa Las Perlas is ideal for families with small children who can also enjoy the adjoining public playground. Snorkeling, kayaking, paddleboarding and boardwalk restaurants are also available.

Fall Events Span Heritage Experiences and World-Class Sporting Competitions

Festival of Life and Death Traditions, October 30 – November 3, 2024 : At Xcaret's Festival of Life and Death Traditions, visitors can discover the traditions and heritage of Day of the Dead, recognized as an Intangible Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO. Now in its 18th year, the festival offers themed entertainment, an All Saints' Day mass, workshops, exhibits, and interactive hacienda where guests of all ages can learn about the history of Day of the Dead.

– : At Xcaret's Festival of Life and Death Traditions, visitors can discover the traditions and heritage of Day of the Dead, recognized as an Intangible Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO. Now in its 18th year, the festival offers themed entertainment, an All Saints' Day mass, workshops, exhibits, and interactive hacienda where guests of all ages can learn about the history of Day of the Dead. GFNY Cozumel, November 10, 2024 : Hosted by global endurance sports brand GFNY, the GFNY Cozumel is a personal endurance cycling challenge with 160 and 80 kilometer course options. The GFNY Cozumel course, known for its panoramic ocean views and ocean breezes, has become a favorite venue for amateurs and professionals alike. Also available is the GFNY KIDS Cozumel on November 9 , with courses ranging from 270 meters to 5 kilometers for children ages 3 – 13.

: Hosted by global endurance sports brand GFNY, the GFNY Cozumel is a personal endurance cycling challenge with 160 and 80 kilometer course options. The GFNY Cozumel course, known for its panoramic ocean views and ocean breezes, has become a favorite venue for amateurs and professionals alike. Also available is the GFNY KIDS Cozumel on , with courses ranging from 270 meters to 5 kilometers for children ages 3 – 13. Ironman Cozumel , November 24, 2024 : Competitors from all over the world will participate in Ironman's Latin American Championship with a three-part course inclusive of swimming, biking and running.

About the Mexican Caribbean

The Mexican Caribbean is like no other place in the world, due to its 12 tourist destinations: Isla Mujeres, Isla Holbox, Costa Mujeres, Cancun, Riviera Maya (Puerto Morelos, Playa del Carmen and Tulum); Isla Cozumel, Maya Ka'an and Grand Costa Maya (Mahahual, Bacalar and Chetumal – a Magical Neighborhood). Known for its crystal-clear waters, white sand beaches, tropical jungle, and rich Mayan culture, the Mexican Caribbean boasts a world-class tourism infrastructure, a variety of lodging options and plentiful air connectivity from all major U.S. and Canadian gateways. For more information, visit mexicancaribbean.travel or follow on Instagram @Mexican.Caribbean.

