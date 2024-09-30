Mexican Caribbean Celebrates 50th Anniversary of Quintana Roo with Global Awards, Accessibility Initiatives and an Impressive Events Lineup

With hotels and resorts across the region earning top distinctions from MICHELIN and World's 50 Best, new accessibility equipment installed at Playa Las Perlas for disabled beachgoers, and numerous upcoming events, the destination is poised to offer an unforgettable getaway for all visitors
CANCUN, Mexico, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Mexican Caribbean, known for its signature beach destinations and a rich heritage rooted in Mayan culture, is heading into fall strong with the announcement of industry-leading accolades, accessibility improvements and a lineup of internationally recognized events. Hotels and resorts across the region, from Bacalar to Holbox, were recently recognized among the best of the best by the MICHELIN Guide and The World's 50 Best Hotels. Excitement in the destination continued with the announcement of Playa Las Perlas as a "100% inclusive beach" thanks to new equipment and improved facilities making beach days easier for disabled visitors. And with highly anticipated fall events including Xcaret's Festival of Life and Death Traditions celebrating Day of the Dead and top sporting competitions like Ironman, the destination, which will also celebrate its 50th anniversary in October, is primed to welcome visitors of all interests for first-rate experiences.
"For half a century, the Mexican Caribbean has been an iconic destination loved by visitors from around the world. Our tropical climate, white sand beaches and oceanfront resorts have always been the primary draw to our region, and over the years, travelers have discovered the magic of our lush jungles, mystical cenotes and pristine nature reserves," said Andres Martinez, Director of the Tourism Promotion Council of Quintana Roo (CPTQ). "It is now easier than ever to explore all the Mexican Caribbean has to offer thanks to infrastructure developments like the new Tulum International Airport and Tren Maya that have improved accessibility to further reaches of the region. We look forward to welcoming repeat and first-time visitors to all of our 12 destinations this year as we celebrate this new era of tourism and look toward the future."
Eighteen Hotels and Resorts Recognized with MICHELIN Key Distinctions
On September 12, the MICHELIN Guide unveiled its first-ever One, Two and Three Key distinctions for "the most outstanding hotels in Mexico." MICHELIN Keys, selected by MICHELIN Guide Inspectors, stand out for their unique hospitality concepts, distinctive character, and high levels of service. Eighteen hotels and resorts in the Mexican Caribbean were recognized with this distinctive honor:
Three MICHELIN Keys:
- Hotel Esencia in Tulum was recognized for its free-standing beachfront bungalows as well as an organic spa with bespoke programs that feature the purist of local ingredients and practices guided by ancient Mayan medicine.
Two MICHELIN Keys:
- Riviera Maya: Banyan Tree Mayakoba
- Riviera Maya: Etéreo, Auberge Resorts Collection
- Riviera Maya: Palmaïa-The House of AïA: All Inclusive Wellness Resort
- Riviera Maya: Rosewood Mayakoba
- Riviera Maya: Maroma, A Belmond Hotel, Riviera Maya
- Tulum: Casa Chablé
One MICHELIN Key:
- Bacalar: Boca de Agua Bacalar
- Bacalar: Casa Hormiga
- Bacalar: Our Habitas Bacalar
- Cancún: Waldorf Astoria Cancun
- Holbox: Nomade Holbox
- Riviera Maya: The St. Regis Kanai Resort, Riviera Maya
- Riviera Maya: Viceroy Riviera Maya, a Luxury Villa Resort
- Riviera Maya: Chablé Maroma
- Tulum: Be Tulum Beach & Spa Resort
- Tulum: MILAM
- Tulum: Wakax Hacienda - Cenote & Boutique Hotel
Two Properties Named Among "The World's 50 Best Hotels"
On September 17, The World's 50 Best Hotels revealed its 2024 list which included, at Number 18, Maroma: A Belmond Hotel, also a recipient of the 2024 recipient of the Flor de Caña Eco Hotel Award, as well as Hotel Esencia at Number 48, noted for its "boho beach chic with an aristocratic edge."
Cancun Unveils Mexican Caribbean's First Fully Inclusive Beach
Earlier this month, local officials unveiled new equipment to improve accessibility at Playa Las Perlas, a public beach located in Cancun's Hotel Zone. Three wheelchairs, two aquatic chairs, two aquatic beds, and two aquatic walkers and mats are now available to visitors, in addition to accessible palapas, wheelchair friendly bathrooms and other structural improvements. Known to have mild swells, Playa Las Perlas is ideal for families with small children who can also enjoy the adjoining public playground. Snorkeling, kayaking, paddleboarding and boardwalk restaurants are also available.
Fall Events Span Heritage Experiences and World-Class Sporting Competitions
- Festival of Life and Death Traditions, October 30 – November 3, 2024: At Xcaret's Festival of Life and Death Traditions, visitors can discover the traditions and heritage of Day of the Dead, recognized as an Intangible Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO. Now in its 18th year, the festival offers themed entertainment, an All Saints' Day mass, workshops, exhibits, and interactive hacienda where guests of all ages can learn about the history of Day of the Dead.
- GFNY Cozumel, November 10, 2024: Hosted by global endurance sports brand GFNY, the GFNY Cozumel is a personal endurance cycling challenge with 160 and 80 kilometer course options. The GFNY Cozumel course, known for its panoramic ocean views and ocean breezes, has become a favorite venue for amateurs and professionals alike. Also available is the GFNY KIDS Cozumel on November 9, with courses ranging from 270 meters to 5 kilometers for children ages 3 – 13.
- Ironman Cozumel, November 24, 2024: Competitors from all over the world will participate in Ironman's Latin American Championship with a three-part course inclusive of swimming, biking and running.
About the Mexican Caribbean
The Mexican Caribbean is like no other place in the world, due to its 12 tourist destinations: Isla Mujeres, Isla Holbox, Costa Mujeres, Cancun, Riviera Maya (Puerto Morelos, Playa del Carmen and Tulum); Isla Cozumel, Maya Ka'an and Grand Costa Maya (Mahahual, Bacalar and Chetumal – a Magical Neighborhood). Known for its crystal-clear waters, white sand beaches, tropical jungle, and rich Mayan culture, the Mexican Caribbean boasts a world-class tourism infrastructure, a variety of lodging options and plentiful air connectivity from all major U.S. and Canadian gateways.
