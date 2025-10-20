Mexican Caribbean Tourism Board Headlines First-Ever IMM LUX, Presents World-Class Luxury Experiences

Through one-on-one media appointments and high-impact visibility throughout the event, destination representatives reinforced the iconic region's luxury appeal and exceptional offerings
CANCUN, Mexico, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Mexican Caribbean Tourism Board proudly participated in TravMedia's inaugural IMM LUX event, which took place October 1 – 2, 2025 in Las Vegas. Represented by Danae Makrygiannis, director of marketing and communications, the Mexican Caribbean Tourism Board successfully presented its world-renowned luxury offerings through hand-selected media meetings, networking sessions and experiential touchpoints.
IMM LUX brought together international luxury travel brands and industry-leading editors, writers, and influencers across the two-day event, inclusive of a dedicated media marketplace on October 2. Mexican Caribbean Tourism Board representatives shared news and anticipated developments from the region's 12 iconic destinations with media contributing to outlets including Condé Nast Traveler, AFAR, Travel + Leisure, Robb Report, Fodor's, National Geographic, Lonely Planet, Forbes, Vogue, The Points Guy, Business Insider, CNN, TravelPulse, OLTRE Magazine and others. The Mexican Caribbean was further represented at the event with a special presentation of a destination marketing video played in the event's networking space, as well as special remarks made during the afternoon lunch session.
"The Mexican Caribbean boasts an unrivaled portfolio of exceptional luxury experiences that afford travelers time to unwind and reconnect with themselves and loved ones in remarkable settings," said Andres Martinez, CEO of the Mexican Caribbean Tourism Board. "Events like IMM LUX provide synergistic opportunities to showcase the breadth of luxury offerings available throughout our 12 destinations, keeping the Mexican Caribbean at the forefront of the global luxury travel conversation."
Renowned for signature white-sand beaches, crystal-clear waters and unforgettable jungle adventures, the Mexican Caribbean's vibrant coastlines, marquee events, natural splendor and rich Mayan heritage allow travelers to define luxury on their own terms. For more information about the Mexican Caribbean, please visit www.mexicancaribbean.travel/.
About the Mexican Caribbean
The Mexican Caribbean is like no other place in the world, due to its 12 tourist destinations: Isla Mujeres, Isla Holbox, Costa Mujeres, Cancun, Riviera Maya (Puerto Morelos, Playa del Carmen and Tulum); Isla Cozumel, Maya Ka'an and Grand Costa Maya (Mahahual, Bacalar and Chetumal – a Magical Neighborhood). Known for its crystal-clear waters, white sand beaches, tropical jungle, and rich Mayan culture, the Mexican Caribbean boasts a world-class tourism infrastructure, a variety of lodging options and plentiful air connectivity from all major U.S. and Canadian gateways. For more information, visit mexicancaribbean.travel or follow onInstagram,Facebook, andTikTok.
