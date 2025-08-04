Mexican Orphanage Non-Profit to Host Fundraiser in San Diego

Noche de Gala is Corazon de Vida's yearly fundraiser event in San Diego to raise money for private orphanages in Baja California, Mexico. Please help us to spread the word about this important event.

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Corazon de Vida Foundation is proud to announce its highly anticipated annual fundraiser, Noche de Gala, returning on Saturday, November 1, 2025, at the luxurious Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa. This year's gala will celebrate the spirit and symbolism of Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead), a vibrant Mexican tradition that honors life, love, and remembrance. Up to 400 guests are expected to attend, with themed attire encouraged to fully immerse in the festive atmosphere. This event aims to raise critical funds for orphaned and abandoned children in Baja, Mexico. Set against a backdrop of colorful décor and cultural celebration, the evening will begin at 4:30 PM with a champagne reception, followed by a lively cocktail hour that includes a silent auction, exclusive premium tastings, captivating entertainment, a gourmet dinner, exciting opportunities to give back through a live auction and a powerful live-ask. Concluding the evening in celebration with dancing.

Noche de Gala is a powerful reminder that love, legacy, and hope can transcend borders.

To attend, visit ndg.givesmart.com

About Corazon de Vida Foundation (CDV)

Since its founding in 1994, the Corazon de Vida Foundation (CDV) has been on a mission to end child abandonment by breaking the vicious cycle of poverty. For 31 years, CDV has provided life-changing support to orphaned and abandoned children in Baja through a network of over 10 orphanages, offering a safe and nurturing environment for more than 500 vulnerable children. The supported orphanages are located within a couple of hours of the Mexico/San Diego border, providing the ability to stay connected and aware of their most pressing needs. Support covers the food, shelter, utilities, care, and educational needs of K-12 students, as well as scholarships for university and trade school attendance for teens who have aged out of the orphanage system. CDV is creating future leaders who will make their communities and country better and safer for those who come after them.

To learn more, visit www.corazondevida.org

Media Contact

Sarah Moga-Alemany, Corazon de Vida, 1 6193791182, [email protected], https://www.corazondevida.org/

SOURCE Corazon de Vida