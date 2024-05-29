Mexican Politician Publishes a Bicentennial Reflection on Mexico and the United States

"I hope millions of bicultural Mexican Americans will be interested in reading of their roots, Sheffield said. "With over 30 million Mexicans or Mexican descendants living in the United States, I hope to inspire them from my family's history to learn about theirs, on both sides of the border." Post this

"This is a history book with thematic chapters that look at the history of both countries," Sheffield said. "From the neolithic times to President Biden and Lopez Obrador, these countries have proven to be the exception to the universal decree that dictates that neighbors should always have an adverse relationship. There are no cracks, however deep and old, that are irreparable. So, between Mexico and the United States, the bond."

In addition to being a historical account, Ricardo's story celebrates the social and cultural ties that bind Mexico and the US together. His narrative gives readers a new insight into the shared experiences that have shaped and will continue to influence these neighboring countries.

"I hope millions of bicultural Mexican Americans will be interested in reading of their roots, Sheffield said. "With over 30 million Mexicans or Mexican descendants living in the United States, I hope to inspire them from my family's history to learn about theirs, on both sides of the border."

"Two Eagles: The History of the United States and Mexico."

By Ricardo Sheffield

ISBN: 9798823000642 (softcover); 9798823000604 (hardcover); 9798823000611 (electronic)

Available at AuthorHouse and Amazon

About the author

Ricardo Sheffield is a Mexican politician and lawyer with a doctorate degree in law from the Autonomous University of Nuevo Leon in Mexico and a master's degree in law from Harvard University. A Mexican national, he was born in Los Angeles, Calif., and educated in both countries. He has served in Mexico as a federal congressman on two occasions, as a local congressman in the State of Guanajuato, mayor of the city of Leon, as federal undersecretary of land, and as a federal attorney general for consumer protection. He is also the author of "Del desamor al amor and "La Ruta de Hidalgo". To learn more, please visit https://www.authorhouse.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/845333-two-eagles.

