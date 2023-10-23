Mexico Fashion Show 2023 Returns to its Birthplace, the Beautiful Hacienda Tres Rios, to Showcase Latin America's Latest Fashion Trends

Riviera Maya, Mexico- Mexico Fashion Show is back in renewed style and splendor! This year, the majestic Hacienda Tres Rios, owned by Sunset World Group in the Riviera Maya, returns to present the most anticipated edition to date.

The event will continue to come alive on the afternoon of November 3, when the walkways will unfold along the lush trails that wind alongside the mangrove swamp in the stunning Tres Rios Natural Park. Guests will have the opportunity to connect with nature while enjoying the creative proposals of renowned Latin American designers.

Afterwards, all attendees will gather for an exciting cocktail reception to mark the beginning of the stellar runway show on the Central Esplanade. In this unique setting, attendees will be able to admire the creative proposals of the designers, who this year are focused on fundamental themes such as sustainability, elegance, and versatility of textures, colors, and shapes, as well as social responsibility. Mexico Fashion Show promises to be a celebration of fashion that, true to our style, always with the ambition to innovate, combines the natural beauty of the Riviera Maya with the creativity and spirit of Latin American fashion.

On the star runway, the crowd will surely be amazed by the innovative, timeless, and elegant designs of John Durán, the exclusive, authentic, and versatile handmade fabrics of Ana Torres, the bold, sensual, and sophisticated creations of Paraguayan Hugo Vázquez and the unique creativity and style of Minerva García.

The evening will culminate with a spectacular After Party and an exclusive Pop Up Store, where attendees will be able to purchase the creations that captured their hearts during the fashion show. Mexico Fashion Show thus becomes an event that combines fashion, entertainment, and the opportunity to take home unique pieces from the most outstanding designers in Latin America.

Grupo Sunset World is a Mexican company established by the visionaries who played a key role in transforming Cancun into a successful global tourist destination. With a track record of more than three decades in the hotel industry, the group is genuinely committed to the preservation of the ecosystem. This is reflected in its Energy Efficiency Program, which has been implemented in its six hotels located in Cancun and the Riviera Maya. This program focuses on the modernization of supply technologies to reduce environmental impact. Since February 2020, all Sunset World Group hotels have been powered by sustainable and renewable energy, generated in Mexican wind farms and geothermal plants, which has had a significant impact on reducing their carbon footprint. In addition, the activity programs and dining options at its six hotels have been updated and expanded to offer exceptional vacation experiences for the whole family.

