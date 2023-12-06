Mexico Pacific and Woodside Sign Long-term LNG Sales and Purchase Agreement

"We are delighted to welcome Woodside, one of the most established global LNG market participants, as a foundation customer of Train 3, further validating the value of west coast Mexican LNG," said Sarah Bairstow, President of Mexico Pacific. Post this

The Saguaro Energia LNG Project leverages low cost Permian Basin natural gas in the U.S. and a Pacific Basin facing liquefaction site to deliver more cost efficient LNG for supply into the world's largest LNG market, Asia without risk of the Panama Canal.

Woodside CEO Meg O'Neill said: "As we deliver on our strategy, we aim to complement Woodside's produced LNG supply with third parties' volumes, giving us greater scale and portfolio flexibility to serve our customers, while optimising our LNG trading activities.

"This agreement with Mexico Pacific delivers a new source of LNG into our trading portfolio, expands our geographic diversification in the Pacific Basin and builds on our presence in Mexico.

"The Saguaro Energia LNG Project is located on Mexico's Pacific coast, providing proximity to key markets in Asia," she said.

"We are delighted to welcome Woodside, one of the most established global LNG market participants, as a foundation customer of Train 3, further validating the value of west coast Mexican LNG." said Sarah Bairstow, President of Mexico Pacific. "We look forward to continuing our collaborative relationship with Woodside to bring additional supply online to address critical energy security and energy transition needs."

More information can be found at www.mexicopacific.com.

About Woodside

Woodside Energy Group Ltd is the largest energy company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) and has oil and gas assets and interest in Australia, the Gulf of Mexico, the Caribbean, Senegal and Timor-Leste.

Find out more at www.woodside.com.

Media Contact

Allison Clark

Director, Communications & Branding

[email protected]

+1-713-427-2764

Mexico Pacific | A closer future

SOURCE Mexico Pacific