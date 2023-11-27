Mexico Pacific Awards Sierra Madre Pipeline EPC Contract to GDI SICIM PIPELINES and BONATTI

"We are pleased to be partnering with GDI Sicim Pipelines and Bonatti. A team of best-in-class international pipeline contractors with proven track records of pipeline execution and delivery in Mexico," said Ivan Van der Walt, Chief Executive Officer of Mexico Pacific. Post this

"We are pleased to be partnering with GDI Sicim Pipelines and Bonatti. A team of best-in-class international pipeline contractors with proven track records of pipeline execution and delivery in Mexico," said Ivan Van der Walt, Chief Executive Officer of Mexico Pacific. "Execution of our pipeline EPC contracts represents yet another important inflection point for our project as we prepare to move into construction. We look forward to working with GDI Sicim Pipelines and Bonatti in delivering a project that will bring transformational value to Mexico and critically needed cleaner energy supply to global markets."

"GDI Sicim Pipelines is very pleased to participate in this project and being part of this team. We are committed to the successful execution of the Sierra Madre Pipeline Project and will provide the best of our resources and experience to achieve this goal."

"Bonatti is extremely proud to be part of this flagship project and to keep contributing to the development of Mexico's energy infrastructure. We are committed to delivering this challenging project together with our partners."

About Mexico Pacific

Mexico Pacific's anchor project, the 15 MTPA Saguaro Energia LNG Facility, is the most advanced LNG development project on the West Coast of North America. The Saguaro Energia LNG Facility achieves significant cost and logistical advantages resulting in the lowest landed price of North American LNG into Asia by, leveraging low-cost natural gas sourced from the nearby Permian Basin, and a significantly shorter shipping route avoiding Panama Canal transit risk for Asian markets.

More information can be found at www.mexicopacific.com

About GDI Sicim Pipelines S.A. de C.V

GDI Sicim Pipelines is a Mexican Company, participated by GDI SA de CV and SICIM SpA, set up in 2010 and specialized in the construction of large projects in the Energy sector, having built more than 4,000 km of gas pipelines in Mexico during the past 14 years. Its services are based on the implementation of the most advanced technology, in compliance with Environmental, Social and Governance Standards.

For more information, visit www.gdi.com.mx; www.sicim.eu

About Bonatti Mexico S.A. de C.V

Bonatti is an Italian EPC Contractor with over 75 years of experience, active in the energy industry across different geographies. During its 10 years of presence in Mexico, Bonatti has served top-tier clients and delivered over 2,000 km of large diameter pipelines, 5 compressor stations, 12 metering stations and 3 storage terminals for refined products.

For more information, visit www.bonattinternational.com

Media Contact

Allison Clark, Mexico Pacific, 1 7134272764, [email protected], https://mexicopacific.com/

SOURCE Mexico Pacific