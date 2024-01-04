Mexico's Leading Poultry Provider, Bachoco, Partners with Optilogic to Optimize its Logistical Efficiencies

By using Cosmic Frog, the most powerful supply chain design solution on the market, the North American poultry leader will ensure ongoing excellence in delivering fresh, quality products to customers

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The leading supply chain design software innovator, Optilogic, today announced a strategic partnership with Bachoco (IBA:US), a top poultry producer in Mexico since 1952 that began trading on the Mexican Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange in 1997. Doing so will transform Bachoco's supply chain, thereby reducing costs and optimizing operations in an increasingly challenging logistical environment.

With over 34,000 employees and a thousand facilities across North America, the leading poultry company needed a better solution to help navigate its logistical complexities, ensuring excellence in delivering fresh, quality products to its wide customer base. After consulting with Supply Chain Design Expert Carlos Portillo Peña of CPP Consulting, Bachoco decided to leverage Optilogic's supply chain design solution, Cosmic Frog.

As the first design solution to solve routing at scale and automatically apply transportation routes to a network design for reduced cost and environmental impact, Cosmic Frog helps companies deliver improved efficiency and customer service.

"We are thrilled to have found such a robust and innovative solution to improve our inventory management, optimize distribution routes, reduce transportation costs, and keep complying with government regulations," said a Bachoco representative. "We have such a diverse range of products and materials, a vast distribution network, and multiple countries with different governmental regulations to navigate, and Cosmic Frog can do it all."

The partnership further demonstrates the importance of supply chain design for businesses with complex supply chains and high variability and is a testament to Bachoco's commitment to innovation and logistical efficiency.

"We are honored that Bachoco is joining the ranks of many other companies that have moved to Optilogic supply chain design," said Optilogic senior vice president Oscar Torres. "We are confident that by using Cosmic Frog, Bachoco will quickly enhance its ability to provide best-in-class, fresh, quality products to customers across North America."

Based in Celaya, Guanajuato, Mexico, Bachoco is a vertically integrated company with multiple business lines, including chicken, eggs, balanced feed, pork, and value-added turkey and beef products. For more information, visit https://en.bachoco.com/ or http://www.optilogic.com/.

About Optilogic

Optilogic offers cloud-native supply chain design solutions that enable businesses to evaluate trade-offs across financial performance, service levels, and systemic risk to design resilient supply chains even in the most dynamic, challenging environments. Its Cosmic Frog supply chain design solution tackles enterprise data at scale, runs models faster than ever, automatically converts legacy models, and requires no IT footprint. Cosmic Frog is the only supply chain design platform to combine optimization, simulation, and risk engines, and includes a risk score on every scenario. Solutions include network design, intelligent greenfield analysis and site selection, M&A analysis, near-shoring/reshoring, CapEx planning, cost-to-serve, product flow, and many more. Stay in touch with Optilogic on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube and visit www.Optilogic.com.

About Bachoco

Bachoco Industries is the leader in the poultry industry in Mexico and one of the ten largest poultry companies in the world. Founded in 1952, it began trading on the Mexican Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange in 1997. With headquarters in Celaya, Gto., Bachoco is vertically integrated; its main lines of business are chicken, eggs, balanced feed, pork, and value-added turkey and beef products. It has more than 1,000 facilities and operations in Mexico and the United States. It currently generates more than 34,000 direct jobs. Bachoco has the following ratings: "AAA(MEX)", the highest rating assigned by Fitch México, S.A. de C.V. on its national scale; and "HRAAA", the highest credit quality, granted by HR Ratings de México, S.A. de C.V.

Media Contact

Sara Reister, Trust Relations, 1 3232168589, [email protected]

SOURCE Optilogic