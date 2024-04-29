Meyer Blue: Premier Seafront Living in Singapore's Meyer Road

Meyer Blue, a premier freehold condominium by UOL and Singapore Land, offers luxury living near Katong Park MRT, Singapore.

SINGAPORE, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- UOL and Singapore Land proudly unveil Meyer Blue, a distinguished freehold condominium located at Meyer Road in the elite District 15. This development stands out with its breathtaking seafront views and prime location near Katong Park MRT Station (TE42).

Prime Location and Unmatched Amenities

Situated on the city's fringe, Meyer Blue is perfectly located for convenience and lifestyle, with easy access to attractions like Parkway Parade, Katong V, and Marine Parade Public Library. The development is also a short walk from both Katong Park and Tanjong Katong MRT stations, offering seamless connectivity.

Family and Education-Focused Living

Ideal for families, Meyer Blue is close to well-regarded schools such as Tanjong Katong Primary School, Haig Girls' School, and international institutions like Eton House. These schools provide top-tier education options within a 2 km radius.

Lifestyle and Convenience

Residents can enjoy nearby Katong Park for outdoor activities, access essential services at Makena's Mart, and have peace of mind with local medical facilities like East Coast Family Clinic.

Comprehensive Residential Guide Coming Soon

An official e-brochure detailing Meyer Blue's luxurious offerings will soon be available for prospective buyers.

About Marine Parade

The vibrant Marine Parade area offers abundant lifestyle and commercial amenities, including shopping centers and recreational facilities such as Marina Bay Golf Course and East Coast Park.

Luxurious Coastal Living Awaits

Meyer Blue combines strategic location, extensive amenities, and a promise of an upscale lifestyle, making it a top choice for homebuyers.

For additional details or to express interest, please visit https://meyerbluecondo.sg/

Media Contact

Meyer Blue Sales Team, Meyer Blue Condo, 65 6578 7277, [email protected], https://meyerbluecondo.sg/

SOURCE Meyer Blue Condo