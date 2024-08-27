Meyer Orbach Expands Affordable Housing Portfolio with Over 700 Units Across Three States, Investing Over $286 Million

Our goal is to not only provide affordable housing but to ensure that these homes are places where families can thrive. Post this

The seven properties, totaling 724 units, have undergone or are scheduled for significant renovations aimed at improving living conditions and energy efficiency.

These investments, amounting to nearly $48 million in rehabilitation costs and totaling over $286 million in development costs, underscore OAHS's dedication to providing quality, affordable housing while maintaining a focus on sustainability and long-term community impact.

In California, OAHS acquired two properties in Alameda County, including Ocean View Gardens in Berkeley, which features 62 family units, and Playa del Alameda in Alameda, with 40 family units. The acquisition of both properties took place in June 2024, with a total rehabilitation expenditure amounting to $9.5 million. These projects are part of OAHS's broader strategy to address the affordable housing shortage in high-demand urban areas.

North Carolina saw the acquisition of three properties, including Salem Gardens Apartments in Forsyth County, a 149-unit family property, Fayetteville Gardens Apartments in Cumberland County with 100 units, and Tidewater Townhomes in New Hanover County, comprising 104 units. These acquisitions, completed between December 2023 and April 2024, are part of OAHS's efforts to revitalize aging housing stock in underserved regions, with a combined rehabilitation investment of over $23 million.

In Ohio, OAHS acquired Macarthur Park Apartments in Hamilton County and Beechwood Villa Apartments in Clermont County. These properties, with a total of 269 family units, were acquired in early 2024. The rehabilitation efforts in Ohio alone represent an investment of nearly $15 million, reflecting OAHS's commitment to improving affordable housing in the Midwest.

Meyer Orbach expressed his enthusiasm for the recent acquisitions, stating, "We are thrilled to have the opportunity to impact so many lives positively."

"Our goal is to not only provide affordable housing but to ensure that these homes are places where families can thrive. The significant investments we're making in these properties will enhance the quality of life for thousands of residents across the country, and we are excited to continue our mission of preserving and improving affordable housing," he said.

Orbach Affordable Housing Solutions, an affiliate of The Orbach Group, owns and manages over 8,000 multifamily units nationwide. The company remains dedicated to its mission of providing safe, sustainable, and affordable housing, with a particular focus on significant renovations that improve energy efficiency and overall living conditions for residents.

