Meyerowitz Elected to Board of Directors for NASMM, The National Association of Senior & Specialty Move Managers

Robin Meyerowitz, Owner & President of A Time To Move, a professional move management company located in Boca Raton, Florida, was elected to serve on the Board of Directors for NASMM, the National Association of Senior & Specialty Move Managers.
BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The National Association of Senior and Specialty Move Managers (NASMM), the leading membership organization for professional Move Managers in the United States, Canada, and abroad, announced July 1st that Robin Meyerowitz, Owner & President of Boca Raton's A Time To Move, was elected to a two-year term on their Board of Directors.
"I am extremely pleased to be able to offer my services to an organization that I admire so much, and one whose leadership has already offered so many resources and professional guidance to my own business, 'A Time To Move,'" said Meyerowitz.
Professional Move Managers assist clients through the relocation process, including move coordination, packing & unpacking, downsizing and organizing, virtual arrangement of furniture to new floor plans ahead of the move, arranging for unwanted items to be sold, auctioned, consigned, or donated, setting up the new home, and more. Recognizing and managing the stress of the moving process in particular for older adults and their families is the hallmark of the National Association of Senior & Specialty Move Mangers (NASMM), whose strict vetting requirements for members includes:
- General business liability insurance
- Completing and passing NASMM's 4-part Cornerstone Course program
- Providing a link to a live website highlighting their Senior Move Management services
- Signing and abiding by the NASMM Code of Ethics, as well as submitting to oversight and guidance from the NASMM Ethics Compliance Commission (NECC)
Meyerowitz said, "Being part of the governance of this organization and being able to help ensure the same high standards of conducting business and ethics for members is an important job. But I know the time invested will be invaluable for myself, and I hope for NASMM as well. Most importantly, I'm looking forward to doing this on behalf of all future NASMM clients. They deserve the best."
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
Robin Meyerowitz
Owner & President
A Time To Move
561-336-5926
[email protected]
Media Contact
Robin Meyerowitz, A Time To Move, 1 561-336-5926, [email protected], https://www.atimetomove.com/
SOURCE A Time To Move
Share this article