Meyerowitz Elected to Board of Directors for NASMM, The National Association of Senior & Specialty Move Managers

Professional Move Managers assist clients through the relocation process, including move coordination, packing & unpacking, downsizing and organizing, virtual arrangement of furniture to new floor plans ahead of the move, arranging for unwanted items to be sold, auctioned, consigned, or donated, setting up the new home, and more. Recognizing and managing the stress of the moving process in particular for older adults and their families is the hallmark of the National Association of Senior & Specialty Move Mangers (NASMM), whose strict vetting requirements for members includes:

General business liability insurance

Completing and passing NASMM's 4-part Cornerstone Course program

Providing a link to a live website highlighting their Senior Move Management services

Signing and abiding by the NASMM Code of Ethics, as well as submitting to oversight and guidance from the NASMM Ethics Compliance Commission (NECC)

Meyerowitz said, "Being part of the governance of this organization and being able to help ensure the same high standards of conducting business and ethics for members is an important job. But I know the time invested will be invaluable for myself, and I hope for NASMM as well. Most importantly, I'm looking forward to doing this on behalf of all future NASMM clients. They deserve the best."

