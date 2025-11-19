MF ADU Expands ADU Design and Build Services in Altadena to Support Homeowners Recovering from California's Wildfires

Their team truly understands the needs of our community. After the fires, so many of us were looking for ways to rebuild quickly without sacrificing quality or design. MF ADU's commitment to Altadena and their streamlined ADU process made what felt like an impossible situation achievable. Post this

MF ADU, headquartered in Altadena, is stepping forward to help affected homeowners rebuild faster and more affordably with prefabricated ADUs that can be built and delivered in as little as 90 days.

"Working with MF ADU has been an incredible experience," said Christopher Fordinal, Altadena resident and MF ADU customer. "Their team truly understands the needs of our community. After the fires, so many of us were looking for ways to rebuild quickly without sacrificing quality or design. MF ADU's commitment to Altadena and their streamlined ADU process made what felt like an impossible situation achievable. It's comforting to know we have a local company helping families recover and move forward."

How ADUs Can Help Families Affected by Fires

Faster Rebuilding: Prefabricated ADUs can be constructed on existing lots in a fraction of the time of traditional home rebuilds.

Temporary Housing: ADUs can serve as interim residences while the main home is being repaired or rebuilt.

Support for Extended Families: Homeowners can provide housing for elderly parents, adult children, or relatives who lost their homes.

Income Generation: Renting an ADU can help homeowners offset rebuilding costs and regain financial stability.

Fire-Resistant Design: MF ADU's ADU models use durable, non-combustible materials designed for California's wildfire-prone climate.

Altadena has emerged as a community eager for sustainable, space-efficient housing options. MF ADU's expansion provides residents access to turnkey ADU services—from design and permitting, construction, and ADU Financing, built to comply with California's state-approved standards and local zoning requirements.

MF ADU's Altadena ADU services include:

Full-service ADU design and permitting based on pre-approved California plans

Prefab and modular ADU builds completed in as little as 90 days

Flexible financing options with low interest rates and options with no refinancing required

Turnkey project management from start to finish

Homeowners can explore their options through the ADU Models page and see how MF ADU's team supports every step of the process.

MF ADU's approach emphasizes speed, quality, and affordability while maintaining modern design and construction integrity.

The company's How It Works page outlines each step, from site evaluation to delivery, and helps homeowners visualize how quickly they can move into their new ADU.

The company expects to see increased adoption across Altadena, Pasadena, Glendale, and La Cañada Flintridge, as Southern California continues to face both a housing shortage and post-fire rebuilding needs.

About MF ADU

MF ADU is based in Altadena, California, and specializes in prefabricated ADUs (Accessory Dwelling Units) and modular small homes. With a mission to simplify home expansion, MF ADU provides a complete solution, from design and permitting to construction and financing, helping homeowners, developers, and investors create beautiful, compliant, and sustainable living spaces.

Visit www.mfadu.com to learn more about available ADU models, financing options, and current Altadena ADU projects.

Media Contact

Evan Lamont, MF ADU, 1 626-569-5023, [email protected], mfadu.com

SOURCE MF ADU