MF Supply Enhances the Buying Experience for Precision Manufacturers with Expanded Products and Improved E-commerce Capabilities

MF Supply takes pride in being a customer-centric company, constantly seek ways to enhance our customers' experience. We constantly seek ways to enhance our customers' experience, and these new product categories are a direct response to their evolving needs. Tweet this

The nine new product categories now available on the MF Supply website at https://www.mfsupply.com are meticulously curated to encompass the most sought-after precision manufacturing hardware. These include:

Standoffs & Spacers: A diverse selection of standoffs and spacers, available in various materials and sizes, crucial for maintaining proper spacing between components in assemblies and preventing short-circuits in electronics.

Retaining Rings: A wide range of retaining rings, including external, internal, and E-style rings, essential for securing parts on shafts and axles in precision machinery.

Plastites & Taptites Alternative Screws: An extensive array of alternative screws, such as Plastite screws and Taptite screws, designed to create strong, reliable threads in plastic materials, making them ideal for precision manufacturing applications.

Domestic Dowel Pins: Available In Metric & Inch sizes, per the DIN, ISO and precision OEM specifications.

Precision Shoulder Screws: Offering Inch & Metric Sizes in a variety of materials and styles.

Socket Set Screws: In Alloy and Stainless Steel, Inch & Metric, Domestic & Imported, Set Screws are available for RFQ and online purchase in Alloy and Stainless Steel.

Custom Made Parts - MF Supply offers short runs, custom made and reworked hardware and components in a vast selection of styles, materials and platings.

Expansion of Socket Cap Category: Offering commercial, mil-spec, OEM brands and custom made parts in many materials and platings including A286, Inconel, Brass, 316 Stainless. Styles include Low Head Sockets, Button Head Sockets and many more.

Expansion of Helical Wire Inserts: Now offering hundreds of Mil-Spec Metric and Inch Helical Wire Inserts available for e-commerce, and many more available for RFQ.

This expansion ensures that MF Supply customers can now source all their essential hardware from a single, trusted supplier, streamlining their procurement processes and reducing the hassle of managing multiple vendors.

MF Supply has been at the forefront of the industrial hardware market for over two decades, and this expansion marks a significant milestone in the company's journey. Through continuous innovation, exceptional service, and uncompromising commitment to quality, the company has earned the trust of numerous precision manufacturing businesses worldwide.

Robin Lieberman, President of MF Supply, expressed her excitement about the latest expansion, stating, "At MF Supply, we take pride in being a customer-centric company. We constantly seek ways to enhance our customers' experience, and these new product categories are a direct response to their evolving needs. By adding Standoffs & Spacers, Retaining Rings, and Plastites & Taptites Alternative Screws to our website, we offer our customers greater convenience and a one-stop-shop solution for their precision manufacturing hardware requirements."

With a focus on digital transformation and customer satisfaction, MF Supply's website (https://www.mfsupply.com) now provides a seamless browsing and purchasing experience. The newly added product categories feature detailed product descriptions, technical specifications, and high-resolution images, enabling buyers to make informed decisions. Additionally, MF Supply's user-friendly website interface ensures quick and easy navigation, expediting the purchasing process for busy professionals in the precision manufacturing sector. Each category has a product filter where buyers can search for the exact specifications needed.

About MF Supply

MF Supply has been a trusted supplier and sourcing expert of Fasteners & Hardware for over 50 years. With an extensive inventory of commercial, mil-spec, OEM brand name & custom made products and a dedication to outstanding customer service, the company has become a reliable partner for precision manufacturers worldwide. MF Supply's commitment to sourcing, stocking, and delivering the highest-quality hardware has solidified its position as a market leader. To learn more, https://www.mfsupply.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Robin Lieberman

President and Owner

MF Supply

973-777-5411

[email protected]

Media Contact

Robin Lieberman, https://www.mfsupply.com, 1 973-777-5411, [email protected], https://www.mfsupply.com

SOURCE MF Supply