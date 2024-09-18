MFE Conference 2024: Shaping the Future of Multifamily Housing

"Attending MFE offers an invaluable opportunity to spend quality time with the attendees in an intimate yet content-laden environment," Post this

The three-day conference, hosted at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, is packed with owners, developers, managers, and other multifamily stakeholders. The conference features five keynotes, 45 industry speakers, exhibit hall tours on key topics, a women's networking breakfast, and five networking receptions.

"The MFE Conference is a must-attend event for leaders," says MFE editor Christine Serlin. "We have added more educational content to this year's event–from centralization and diversification to resident engagement and branding—to help executives prepare their playbooks for 2025."

Some sessions include "The Psychology of Attention: The Simple Science to Gaining the Attention of Your Customer On and Offline," "Unlocking Access: Strategies for Attainable Multifamily," "Navigating the Niche: A Multifamily Developer's Guide to Diversification," and "The Hotelization of Multifamily: How Tech is Driving Owner and Tenant Engagement and Improving Yields."

"Attending MFE offers an invaluable opportunity to spend quality time with the attendees in an intimate yet content-laden environment," says Gigi Giannoni, senior vice president of marketing and CX at Gables Residential. "When participating as a speaker, it is always a pleasure as I find the interactions that follow to be curious and insightful based on the panel presentation, inviting meaningful conversation with fellow multifamily executives."

The MFE Conference also shines a spotlight on the industry's top leaders, developments, and programs through the annual MFE Awards. This year at the conference, we will honor Hall of Fame inductee Sue Ansel, CEO of Gables Residential; Executive of the Year Suzanne Abair, president and chief operating officer of Northland; Rising Star Katie Davis, assistant vice president of operations at Windsor Communities; and 14 grand and 11 merit winners as part of our awards ceremony.

For more details on the industry's must-attend event for owners, operators, and developers and to register for the conference, visit https:/http://www.mfeconference.com.

