MFE Conference 2024: Shaping the Future of Multifamily Housing

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Multifamily Executive Conference, from Multifamily Executive magazine and parent company Zonda, will present deep insights, exclusive data, and insightful market intelligence into today's multifamily market. With historic levels of supply being delivered and an uncertain economy, there has never been a better time to gain critical insights into the industry.
"The MFE Conference is a staple in the industry that brings important issues to the forefront and allows those in the industry to share essential information," says Zonda CEO Jeff Meyers. "It's an incredible opportunity to hear from multifamily executives who will put the industry's challenges in perspective and share ideas and solutions."
The three-day conference, hosted at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, is packed with owners, developers, managers, and other multifamily stakeholders. The conference features five keynotes, 45 industry speakers, exhibit hall tours on key topics, a women's networking breakfast, and five networking receptions.
"The MFE Conference is a must-attend event for leaders," says MFE editor Christine Serlin. "We have added more educational content to this year's event–from centralization and diversification to resident engagement and branding—to help executives prepare their playbooks for 2025."
Some sessions include "The Psychology of Attention: The Simple Science to Gaining the Attention of Your Customer On and Offline," "Unlocking Access: Strategies for Attainable Multifamily," "Navigating the Niche: A Multifamily Developer's Guide to Diversification," and "The Hotelization of Multifamily: How Tech is Driving Owner and Tenant Engagement and Improving Yields."
"Attending MFE offers an invaluable opportunity to spend quality time with the attendees in an intimate yet content-laden environment," says Gigi Giannoni, senior vice president of marketing and CX at Gables Residential. "When participating as a speaker, it is always a pleasure as I find the interactions that follow to be curious and insightful based on the panel presentation, inviting meaningful conversation with fellow multifamily executives."
The MFE Conference also shines a spotlight on the industry's top leaders, developments, and programs through the annual MFE Awards. This year at the conference, we will honor Hall of Fame inductee Sue Ansel, CEO of Gables Residential; Executive of the Year Suzanne Abair, president and chief operating officer of Northland; Rising Star Katie Davis, assistant vice president of operations at Windsor Communities; and 14 grand and 11 merit winners as part of our awards ceremony.
