MFV Expo Returns to the Big Apple for the International Franchise Expo

"The International Franchise Expo is the biggest trade show event of its kind for connecting motivated entrepreneurs and international investors with the top franchise brands from around the world," stated Martin Joksimovic, president of MFV Expositions. "Historically speaking, New York City has always been a primary gateway for global trade and commerce, making this event a premier opportunity for attendees interested in exploring business ownership, as well as franchisors looking to expand their global reach. As always, MFV Expo is proud to play a vital role in connecting entrepreneurs and investors with top franchise opportunities across a wide variety of industries and investment levels."

In terms of attendance, exhibitors, and programming, the International Franchise Expo is nearly triple the size of MFV's typical U.S. events. Attendees and international guests can expect to encounter a diverse selection of exhibitors including franchise brands, vendors, service providers, industry experts, and suppliers. Franchisors exhibiting at the International Franchise Expo represent a wide range of industries and investment levels – everything from home improvement services, fast casual restaurants, and fitness brands to concepts in healthcare, automotive, and retail. Some of the most influential and well-known brands signed up to exhibit at this year's International Franchise Expo include Denny's, Kiddie Academy, Nathan's Famous, PuroClean, The Joint, and TruGolf Links. Among the 200+ exhibitors, many earned the honor of being ranked in this year's prestigious Franchise 500 list from Entrepreneur.

For international investment groups, guests, and foreign delegations interested in attending, the International Franchise Expo has once again been selected by the U.S. Commerce Department to participate in its exclusive Trade Event Partnership Program (TEPP), designed to facilitate one-on-one networking opportunities with top franchise brands to cultivate new partnerships and promote the sale of U.S.-based goods and services. Representatives of qualified companies who meet the TEPP program requirements can take advantage of special offers and discounts, as well as assistance with travel arrangements and lodging.

The sheer size and global scope of the International Franchise Expo always attracts influential speakers from several different disciplines. For the 2025 event, headliners include:

-John Hayes, the Titus Chair for Franchise Leadership at Palm Beach Atlantic University

-Andre Kay, founder and CEO of Sociallybuzz

-Eric Stites, founder and CEO of Franchise Business Review

-Man Li- Kuo Lin, Economic Development Specialist at the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA)

The International Franchise Expo gets underway the morning of Thursday, May 29 at 10:00 a.m. and runs through Saturday, May 31. Prior to the doors opening at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, May 30, the International Franchise Expo will host Morning Masterminds, an exclusive pre-show networking session. Sponsored by Alliott Global Alliance and strictly reserved for franchisors (who must RSVP prior), these informal roundtable discussions are designed to address the industry's most pressing issues in the areas of marketing, finance, legal, and business development. Other special areas on the trade show floor include:

-Emerging Brands Pavilion – one of the busiest areas of the trade show floor, this space is exclusively reserved for emerging franchisors - typically brands with 10 establishments or less

-Business Resource Center – this reserved section, dubbed the "Vendors & Suppliers Zone" is home to valuable business contacts that cater exclusively to the franchising industry

-IFE Unplugged – always a fan-favorite, MFV Expositions brings the franchise industry's wildly popular Social Geek Radio team for onsite podcast interviews with some of the most influential executives in the world of franchising

With over 50 insightful workshops and panel discussions on the agenda at the International Franchise Expo, attendees can gather insights from some of the industry's most influential executives, who will be leading sessions such as the A-to-Z's of Buying a Franchise and How to Franchise Your Business. These and other sessions provide motivated entrepreneurial candidates with the opportunity to learn more about the basics of franchising. Some of the specific discussion topics on tap include:

Valuable insight on the different kinds of business models franchising offers

How to review a franchise disclosure document (FDD)

Realistic expectations for generating income and revenue

How to franchise a business concept of your own

Current franchise owners sharing what it's really like to be a franchisee

The International Franchise Expo is the second stop of MFV's U.S. tour in 2025, as the organization recently hosted their first-ever event in Charlotte, North Carolina back in April. Following this international event, MFV Expositions remaining trade shows are scheduled for Los Angeles on Sep. 5-6, and in Austin on Nov. 14-15.

Though the International Franchise Expo is billed as a global event, an overwhelming number of past attendees typically come from the Tri-State Area - the adjacent metropolitan area that includes New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. Hear what previous attendees have to say about their experience at MFV Expo events by visiting the organization's testimonials page.

Entrepreneurial candidates looking to attend this year's International Franchise Expo can register online, and any franchisors interested in reserving a booth in the main exhibition hall can apply here. For more information, including details on travel and lodging, please visit https://www.franchiseexpo.com/ife or visit our Contact Us page.

About MFV Expositions:

MFV Expositions is the world's largest producer of franchise expos, known for its highly successful franchise events produced throughout the U.S. and around the world. The company offers face-to-face opportunities for prospective franchisees to meet franchisors looking to grow their brand. Each expo features franchise concepts representing nearly every industry and investment level, along with a robust conference program for attendees and franchisors.

About Comexposium:

Comexposium is one of the world's leading event organizers. Globally, it hosts more than 135 B2B and B2C events across many different sectors, including agriculture, construction, fashion, food, health, leisure, real estate, retail, security and tourism. With events in over 30 countries, Comexposium welcomes more than 3.5 million visitors and 48,000 exhibitors annually. Headquartered in France, Comexposium's employees and sales network operate in 20 countries.

