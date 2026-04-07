MFV Expo Sets High Expectations for International Franchise Expo in NYC

"For those considering a career transition or establishing an entrepreneurial future for themselves, the International Franchise Expo is the perfect time and place to begin your journey," -- Martin Joksimovic, president of MFV Expositions. Post this

"For those considering a career transition or establishing an entrepreneurial future for themselves, the International Franchise Expo is the perfect time and place to begin your journey," stated Martin Joksimovic, president of MFV Expositions. "Whether you're an exhibitor or guest, this event is intended to be a mutually beneficial experience – both for franchise brands looking to extend their global and domestic reach and motivated entrepreneurs who want to take charge of their own destiny. The International Franchise Expo is the place where introductions take place, conversations begin, and life-changing outcomes are always a possibility. MFV Expo takes pride in our ability to connect entrepreneurs and institutional investors with global franchise brands from all industries and investment levels."

IFE NYC Exhibitors

This year's International Expo features an exciting lineup of franchise exhibitors, led by high-profile franchise brands such as McDonald's, Nathan's Famous, Perkin's American Food Co., Xponential Fitness, and Juan Valdez Colombian Coffee. In addition to these well-known entities, attendees and international guests can experience a diverse lineup of franchise vendors, service providers, industry experts, and suppliers. MFV Expo makes an intentional effort to include franchise representation from a wide range of industries, business sectors, and investment levels. The list of confirmed exhibitors includes both established brands, and new and emerging concepts in multiple categories - everything from automotive and home improvement services to fitness concepts, fast casual restaurants, healthcare, and retail. Among the 150+ exhibitors at the International Franchise Expo, many earned the distinction of being named to Entrepreneur's prestigious Franchise 500 list in 2026. To review the full list of exhibiting brands, please visit our Exhibitor's page.

IFE NYC Programming and Workshops

The International Franchise Expo offers attendees an agenda full of carefully curated educational programming, featuring more than 40+ sessions and a roster of highly influential keynote speakers. MFV Expo is scheduled to bring back two immensely popular workshops that have garnered lots of positive feedback from previous attendees, the A-to-Z's of Buying a Franchise and How to Franchise Your Business. These highly engaging workshops provide an intimate setting where motivated entrepreneurial candidates can learn more about the fundamental aspects of franchising.

IFE NYC Speaking Lineup

MFV Expo has vetted a world-class speaking lineup, headlined by a special session entitled, "What You Should Know Before You Buy a Franchise." This program will be co-led by Dale E. Cantone, the Assistant Attorney General of Maryland (Securities Division) and Joseph Punturo, head of the Franchising Unit in the New York State Attorney General's office. Other keynote speakers slated to address the International Franchise Expo include John Hayes, the Titus Chair for Franchise Leadership at Palm Beach Atlantic University, and Andre Kay, founder and CEO of Sociallybuzz.

IFE NYC Designated Trade Show Floor Areas

The International Franchise Expo gets underway the morning of Friday, May 29, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and then Saturday, May 30 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. MFV Expo will also have designated pavilions reserved for Japan and Kyrgyzstan, which offer convenient networking opportunities for international investment groups, institutional investors, trade delegations, private equity groups, and international franchisors looking to sign master franchisee agreements in their home countries to expand their global reach. Similar to IFE events in the past, attendees can expect to encounter space on the trade show floor reserved for designated areas including:

Emerging Brand Pavilion – one of the busiest areas of the trade show floor, this space is exclusively reserved for emerging franchisors - typically brands with 10 establishments or less

Business Resource Center – this reserved section is home to valuable business contacts that cater exclusively to the franchising industry

IFE Unplugged – always a favorite, MFV Expositions brings the franchise industry's wildly popular Social Geek Radio team for onsite podcast interviews with some of the most influential executives in the world of franchising

The International Franchise Expo is the second stop on MFV Expo's domestic schedule in 2026, as the organization wrapped up their initial Franchise Expo South event back in mid-January. As for the remainder of this year, MFV Exposition will be hosting trade show events in Dallas (Sep. 18-19), Cincinnati (Oct. 23-24), and a final stop in Glendale, Arizona (Nov. 13-14). Post-event analysis from previous International Franchise Expos reveal that an overwhelming number of attendees come from the Tri-State Area - an adjacent metro area that includes New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. When it comes to online reviews, MFV Expo is proud to share positive feedback and testimonials from its previous IFE exhibitors and trade show attendees.

Those who wish to attend this year's International Franchise Expo in New York City are encouraged to register online, and franchisors interested in exhibiting in the main hall may request information here. For information on air travel, hotel accommodations, and more, please visit MFV Expo's Travel Information page. Members of local and regional chambers of commerce, civic groups, and entrepreneurial organizations are encouraged to contact Linda Thompson, marketing director of MFV Expo, at [email protected] to explore mutually beneficial sponsor partnership opportunities that include complimentary admission to the two-day event. For all other information, please visit https://IFEinfo.com or connect with us by visiting MFV Expo's Contact Us page.

About MFV Expositions:

For the past 35 years, MFV Expositions has been the world's largest producer of franchise expos, known for hosting highly successful franchise events throughout the U.S. and on a global stage. The company offers face-to-face opportunities for prospective franchisees to meet franchisors looking to grow their brand. Each expo features franchise concepts representing nearly every industry and investment level, along with a robust conference program for attendees and franchisors.

About Comexposium:

Comexposium is one of the world's leading event organizers. Globally, it hosts more than 135 B2B and B2C events across many different sectors, including agriculture, construction, fashion, food, health, leisure, real estate, retail, security and tourism. With events in over 30 countries, Comexposium welcomes more than 3.5 million visitors and 48,000 exhibitors annually. Headquartered in France, Comexposium's employees and sales network operate in 20 countries.

Media Contact

Jeff Cheatham, Creative Content, LLC, 1 9729616171, [email protected], www.creativecontent-llc.com

SOURCE MFV Expositions