MFV Expo Tees Up California for Franchise Expo West Trade Show

"Franchise Expo West is the perfect setting to connect motivated entrepreneurs with hundreds of the hottest brand names in franchising." Post this

"Having just wrapped up one of our biggest ever international events in New York City, we're feeling very confident about putting on a successful Franchise Expo West event," stated Martin Joksimovic, president of MFV Expositions. "Out west, no market is more important than the Los Angeles metro area, and we think the timing of this event is to our advantage. In periods of economic uncertainty, when there are doubts about job security and diminishing career advancement opportunities, interest in franchise ownership tends to go up. Which makes Franchise Expo West the perfect setting to connect motivated entrepreneurs with hundreds of the hottest names in franchising. Our role is to play matchmaker and provide attendees with opportunities to explore an entrepreneurial future through franchise ownership."

The Franchise Expo West agenda includes several workshops and panel discussions, hosted by a lineup of well-known and respected speakers including Dr. John Hayes, the Titus Chair for Franchise Leadership at Palm Beach Atlantic University, Andrew Seid, senior consultant with MSA Worldwide, and Andre Kay, founder and CEO of Sociallybuzz. Among the headlining events, there will be recurring sessions for topics such as the A to Z's of Buying a Franchise and Franchising Your Business, where attendees can educate themselves on the franchise investigative process, marketing, selling, organizational strategies, and how to find the right resources. In addition, Franchise Expo West features additional programming and networking opportunities such as:

Emerging Brands Pavilion – reserved for emerging franchisors with the potential to become the next big thing, brands with 10 units or less can showcase their business models at the Emerging Pavilion, one of the busiest locations on the show floor

Business Resource Center – the Business Resource Center is a thriving hub of networking, where franchisors can strengthen their connections to the industry's top vendors and suppliers who specialize in growth strategies designed to take brands to the next level

West Unplugged – throughout the two-day expo, MFV Expo will once again be teaming up with the franchise industry's wildly popular Social Geek Radio show to conduct live podcast interviews on their West Unplugged Show, broadcast directly from the trade show floor

With over 100+ exhibitors, attendees at Franchise Expo West will have plenty of options for one-on-one conversations with franchise development representatives from each brand. This includes first-time exhibitors such as French Florist, Boba Nation, and Manna Coffee, as well as several midsize brands including The Tutoring Center, Rosati's Pizza, Scenthound, and Charley's Cheesesteaks & Wings. For those looking for popular franchise brands who've become household names, Dream Vacations, IHOP, and McDonald's will all be exhibiting at Franchise Expo West.

Franchise Expo West is MFV Expo's third of four domestic events in 2025, having already hosted trade shows in Charlotte and New York City. The lone remaining expo on this year's schedule is Franchise Expo Austin, set for Nov. 14-15. As for next year, MFV Expo has already released their first two trade shows scheduled for 2026, including Franchise Expo South in Fort Lauderdale (Jan. 16-17), and the International Franchise Expo in New York City (May 29-30). To date, MFV Expo is currently on track to break their trade show attendance record for the third consecutive year.

Registration is now open for both attendees and exhibitors looking to attend Franchise Expo West. For more information, including travel and lodging options, please visit https://www.franchiseexpo.com/west.

About MFV Expositions:

MFV Expositions is the world's largest producer of franchise expos, known for its highly successful franchise events produced throughout the U.S. and around the world. The company offers face-to-face opportunities for prospective franchisees to meet franchisors looking to grow their brand. Each expo features franchise concepts representing nearly every industry and investment level, along with a robust conference program for attendees and franchisors.

About Comexposium:

Comexposium is one of the world's leading event organizers. Globally, it hosts more than 135 B2B and B2B2C events across many different sectors, including agriculture, construction, fashion, food, health, leisure, real estate, retail, security and tourism. With events in over 30 countries, Comexposium welcomes more than 3.5 million visitors and 48,000 exhibitors annually. Headquartered in France, Comexposium's employees and sales network operate in 20 countries.

Media Contact

Jeff Cheatham, Creative Content, LLC, 1 9729616171, [email protected], www.creativecontent-llc.com

SOURCE MFV Expositions